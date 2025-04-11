The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

WHat I did for my spring reset.

Now that the weather is getting warmer hopefully we are all getting over our seasonal depression. I mean thankfully I am. With the warmer weather my motivation has really made a come back. So these are some things I did to just reset for the warm spring season.

Cleaning

Of course one of the first things I had to do was clean. While annoying it is incredibly satisfying to have it finally done. Just little things like dusting, sweeping, and doing the laundry can really help. I completely stripped the bed and just washed everything. It made me feel accomplished and it felt good seeing my dorm so clean. Some tips for when cleaning can be such a pain are:

Do it in small steps, it eventually becomes a domino effect. Start with one task and it will naturally lead to another.

Don’t stop! If you stop you’ll probably lose your momentum. Try and do as much as you can in one go.

Make it entertaining. While I cleaned I listened to an upbeat playlist to keep my energy going. You can listen to music, a podcast, or put on a movie or tv show in the background. Whatever works for you.

Set goals

With the new season and being close to the end of the semester try to set goals to keep you going. It is easy to lose steam when the end is in sight. I have set goals to work towards for summer like keeping healthy and starting to work out. Having a light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak, really helps you get through the end of the year when it starts to drag on. Tips for setting goals are:

Be realistic. Start small or else you might become discouraged because you aren’t accomplishing what you want right away.

Keep it simple. With having to juggle all sorts of things throughout the semester its easier if you just have a simple goal. I just want to try and go to the gym twice a week. It’s reasonable and works with my schedule.

Don’t be too hard on yourself. You’re only human and progress isn’t linear. So if you trip up at all be kind to yourself.

Self care

Doing a little extra for yourself can go a long way when doing a reset. In my case I got new art supplies I can mess with and spend time using. It can be things like wearing a cute outfit, doing a bit extra skin care, or taking a longer shower. Just something small to make yourself feel good and distract you from any stressors in life. My tips for self care are:

Don’t overthink it. Self care has been made into such a big thing but it is quite simple. Caring for yourself. So just simply doing something you enjoy like taking a nap or going on a walk can all be forms of self care.

Don’t force yourself. Self care shouldn’t feel like a chore usually. Depending on what it is, it might be tough to implement into your routine at first but it shouldn’t be something you dread doing.

Just relax. Forget about other stuff for a bit, any assignments or tasks you have to do. Just forget about that stuff and really just enjoy what you are doing.

SPend time outside

Get that fresh air. Touch grass. It really does help. When it’s nice out I keep my windows wide open to get some fresh air in the dorm. It just feels so nice. You don’t really need tips for this one but I am giving some anyways.

Like with self care- don’t overthink it. Just sit outside, take a walk, open a window, little things like that. You could take a longer route to a class to enjoy the weather. You don’t have to be outside for a set amount of time or do anything in particular. Just enjoy it.

Be sure to wear sunscreen if you’re going to be in the sun for a long time. Even if it’s spring you don’t want any burns or the risk of skin cancer.

Dress for the weather. Even if it is sunny and nice out it doesn’t mean you should get rid of those pants and hoodies just yet. Especially if you live in an area where the weather can’t make up its mind.

FInal comments

My final tip is just to enjoy this time to reset. You don’t even have to do everything I listed. Just do what would help you feel like your best self coming into the new season.