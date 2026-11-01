My Christmas Wishlist Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Need Christmas wishlist ideas? I’ve got you covered. I am a practical person who is also a current senior so this year I’m asking for things that may be more practical. So if you’re graduating this year, you might find this more helpful.

1. Electric tea kettle

This is not just for tea, it can be used for many other things. For example, this can be used for making iced matchas at home or for making ramen when it’s cold outside. I specifically would like one that has a temperature gauge on it so that I can make the matcha correctly. Electric tea kettles are faster than traditional ones which will hopefully allow me to use it to its fullest potential.

2. Jewelry box

I’ve never actually had a jewelry box in my room, but I have a bunch of jewelry that will need a permanent home in my apartment after graduating. I do have a nice travel one that I can bring on trips, but I would like one that is larger and also can be easily accessible. I am hoping this will help to keep my jewelry organized and easy to see and visualize in order to coordinate with my outfits.

3. Electric toothbrush

I have always wanted an electric toothbrush but I have never actually asked for one. I specifically would like one that has a travel case so that I can use it on trips but also now in college when I use the communal restroom. This will also help to make sure I am keeping my teeth clean which hopefully all of you would like to do as well :)

4. Mini vacuum

I have been wanting a mini vacuum for my car but I will also be using this in my apartment after I graduate. Being a neat freak I always look forward to things like this that will generally just make my life easier. I particularly want a mini vacuum that is easy to store and isn’t just for the car.

5. Slippers

I need new slippers, since my old ones are worn in. I am hoping to get slippers that remain in good condition for a while. The slippers I got last year only lasted up until now, so I want to make sure I have a more reliable, sturdy pair. I think this would help for my time in college now but also outside of college in my new apartment.

Thank you for reading! I hope this helps you to make your own Christmas wishlist and maybe even think of things you might want/need if you are a senior who is graduating and moving into your own apartment.