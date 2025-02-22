Five Songs That Everyone Needs To Hear At Least Once (Pt. 2!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I wrote an article like this one last spring and wanted to bring it back with some fresh new song recommendations (if you haven’t read it yet, go check it out)! I really enjoy when people tell me what songs to listen to because music is a great way to bring people together and appreciate the little things in life. I try to include songs from many different genres so hopefully, there is something for everyone on this list! Keep reading to get some playlist inspiration below!

– “This Whole World” by the Beach Boys, 1970 –

This summer was a very in-depth Beach Boys phase for me, and I am not disappointed. Ask most people, and they will know “Surfin’ USA” and some of their other classic songs of summertime, but the Beach Boys are actually a very versatile group with a huge discography of songs that I never would have expected to hear from them! This song is from my favorite Beach Boys album, Sunflower, which came out later in their career. I think this song has a cute message, inspired by Brian Wilson’s own appreciation for the world, and it showcases the talented songwriting of Wilson, the band’s co-founder.

– “Grenade” by Bruno Mars, 2010 –

This song has always stood out to me ever since I was really young, and hearing it recently for the first time in a while was definitely very nostalgic. It grabs your attention right from the beginning with a satisfying chord progression and an abundant use of metaphors. It seems like everyone has had a Bruno Mars phase at some point, and this milestone of his early career along with his entire 2010 album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, has definitely been a great staple of 21st-century pop for me.

– “Thank You for the Music” by ABBA, 1977 –

ABBA is such an iconic group known for their dazzling ’70s Europop style that has remained popular to this day, especially if you are a Mamma Mia! fan! I really like this song because it expresses gratitude for music very blatantly and fondly. I guess I had never heard a song that stated a love for music in such a way, and I like how the chorus includes the joy of the artists when they are singing their songs as well as the joy that it brings to those who listen – couldn’t have said it better!

– “Pavane pour une infante défunte” by Maurice Ravel, 1899 –

I can never resist including a classical piece on my list because it is something I am really into. I consider this piece by Ravel, a beloved composer of 20th-century Impressionism, one of the most beautiful piano works that I know. The title, which is in French, translates to “pavane for a dead princess,” a pavane being a processional dance popular in Europe centuries ago. I feel like although this piece has no words, it evokes such a nostalgic feeling for a princess that could have been real, but I guess we will never know! I am always intrigued by the historical aspect of a lot of classical music and its ability to tell stories.

– “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” from Les Misérables (Original Broadway Cast), 1985 –

I love musicals so much, and the storytelling and world-building that they do with music is something unparalleled to me. My favorite musical, Les Misérables, adapts a heartbreaking novel by Victor Hugo into a grandiose and impressive production that has become a beloved favorite for generations. This particular song is heartbreaking, sung by one of the lead characters, Marius, as he reflects on how he is the last of his friends standing after the June Rebellion of 1862, depicted in the story. It is a highlight of the second act that portrays sadness and melancholy feelings beautifully, making it a favorite of mine.