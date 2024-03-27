Five Songs that Everyone Needs to Hear at Least Once

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

Here is a little list of five songs that are really important to me that I would recommend to anyone. I wanted to include songs from a variety of time periods, artists, and genres that have a wide range of unique qualities that have stuck out to me as a listener. The list could go on and on, but for now, keep reading to get some music recommendations!

– “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay, 2008 –

For some reason, this song immediately came to mind while trying to come up with this list. There is something really special about it, from the catchy melody to the storytelling to the nostalgia. I think it is cool how the story of the song is based on the last speech of Louis XIV, something that you would never imagine hearing a song about, and yet its broader themes of the legacy of life and temporariness captivate audiences. Honestly, anything by Coldplay is great! There is something so characteristic about their sound, especially in this particular song.

– “Adagio for Strings” by Samuel Barber, 1936 –

Even if you are not into classical music, I bet you have probably heard at least a snippet of this famous piece before. It has been used in a lot of movies, played in radio broadcasts, and serenaded events since it was released nearly 90 years ago. I really like to listen to this piece when I am feeling stressed or overwhelmed because there is something so calming about it. It is hauntingly beautiful and a perfect example of how simplicity can be so emotionally charged if you just take the time to listen to it.

– “Summer, Highland Falls” by Billy Joel, 1976 –

I have been super obsessed with Billy Joel lately, and this song was one that I didn’t know until recently. I always think that any Billy song I listen to is going to be the best one yet. My top song will likely always be “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” but this one really caught my attention because it is very poignant and emotional. It probably has some of the best lyrics I have ever heard; they sound like a poem. After hearing it for the first time, I immediately wanted to know what it was about, and it was interesting to discover what was going through Joel’s mind while writing it. The story of his own struggles with mental health, especially being in a certain place at a certain time, is something very relatable for many and I think it is just a wonderfully emotive song.

– “Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Cass Elliot, 1969 –

I really like the message of this song and the overall vibe. Sometimes, when I need a little bit of inspiration for the day, this song does the trick, and it will get stuck in my head all day. I like how it expresses the importance of authenticity and following your own path in life, no matter what anyone else thinks. It always makes me smile when I hear it, and I am glad that it gets the recognition that it does.

– “Epilogue” by Justin Hurwitz, 2016 –

This is my favorite song from the movie “La La Land,” probably because it encapsulates every song from the movie in an epic, eight-minute instrumental arrangement. I can picture the final scene as I hear this song, and lets just say it is an emotional journey from start to finish without a single word. This piece makes the band kid in me very happy with its variety of musical styles, and it is such a cool ending to a great movie. If you haven’t seen “La La Land,” you should. It comes with an overall excellent soundtrack!