Recognizing our Local Ladies

As a woman of color who was born and raised in a relatively open-minded region, I’m forever grateful to have had such strong and independent women role models over the years. From my feminist teachers in high school to my current girlboss roommates, I have constantly been surrounded by women who inspire and empower me.

A lot of women though often aren’t given the credit they deserve for their professional work, especially in male-dominated industries like business and finance, just to name a few. In honor of Women’s History Month, here is a brief list of women-owned businesses in the Washington metropolitan area that I encourage everyone to visit!

1. Ice Cream Jubilee (Arlington, VA)

Victoria Lai’s local ice cream business uses handmade, all-natural ingredients. Considered one of America’s best ice cream shops, Lai explores unique flavors like Mango Sticky Rice and Banana Bourbon Caramel to celebrate her Chinese descent.

2. East City Bookshop (Capitol Hill, Washington D.C.)

This cozy LGBTQ+ friendly bookstore is located just down the street from the US Capitol and offers a wide variety of books for individuals of any reading level. They provide frequent book club meetings and other community events, as well as art supplies and fun gifts.

3. Jungle & Loom (Union Market, Washington D.C.)

Perfect for all my plant mom girlies! Owner Anna Johnston started this small business to promote at-home comfort with greenery and eco-friendly decor. Her business offers unique houseplants, vintage home decor, and cute plant accessories.

4. Mama Tigre (Oakton, VA)

This fusion restaurant puts an exciting twist on traditional Mexican dishes, as they are topped with Indian spices and sauces. They offer exquisite dishes like masala enchiladas, tikka tacos, and masala nachos. One of my personal favorites in the Northern Virginia area!

5. Shop Made in DC (Georgetown, Washington D.C.)

This creative shop has a goal of growing and bringing awareness to the community of native DC makers with products ranging from fine jewelry to pet toys. They also recently started implementing inclusive initiatives like SHE:DC to recognize women and non-binary entrepreneurs.

6. The Nail Saloon (Logan Circle, Washington D.C.)

With a focus on nail health, Nail Saloon uses non-toxic products to make your nails look perfect. They promote values like cleanliness, inclusion, and generosity (and offer complimentary beverages!) to make everyone feel at home. A portion of their proceeds are also donated to local organizations.

7. Chay Restaurant (Falls Church, VA)

This authentic Vietnamese restaurant is entirely meat-free with several vegan options as well. Their plant-based entrees like Lemongrass and Pepper “Chicken” and Stir Fried Brown Rice Noodles are great for a healthy and affordable night out.

