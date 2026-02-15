Women in Sports Media Are Making A Change

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How Women Athletes and Journalists Are Rewriting the Narrative in Sports Media

For decades, sports media has been dominated by men, whether on the field, behind the camera, or at the anchor desk. Women athletes were often sidelined as their achievements were minimized or framed as secondary to their male counterparts. However, today, that narrative is changing. From the Olympic stages to broad booths and digital platforms, women are not only competing at the highest levels, they are redefining what sports media looks like.

The Olympics: A Global Spotlight on Women’s Excellence

The Olympic Games have become one of the most powerful platforms for showcasing women’s athleticism and leadership. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021), women made up nearly 49% of all athletes, marking a historic step toward gender parity. This visibility matters because when women are seen, they are remembered.

Female Athletes Whose Name, Image, and Likeness Changed the Collegiate Game

Athletes like Simone Biles, a professional gymnast, and Katie Ledecky, a professional swimmer, have reshaped conversations around both excellence and mental health. Biles’ decision to step back from competition to prioritize her well-being sparked a global dialogue about pressure, resilience, and humanity in elite sports. Rather than her decision being framed as a weakness, her choice was widely recognized as an act of strength in part to a more empathetic, women-led sports coverage.

Meanwhile, international stars such as Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history, used her platforms to advocate for maternal rights and fair sponsorship policies. Felix’s story wasn’t just about medals–it was about changing the system for women athletes everywhere.

Women Telling the Stories Behind the Sport

Just as important as women competing are the women telling these stories. Female sports journalists and broadcasters have been steadily breaking into spaces once closed off to them, bringing new perspectives and priorities to coverage.

Olympic broadcasts now regularly feature women analysts, commentators, and reporters who offer insight rooted in lived experience. Former athletes like Doris Burke, Jessica Mendoza, and Sue Bird have helped normalize women as authoritative voices in sports media, not as novelties, but experts.

These journalists often highlight stories that were previously overlooked: the emotional labor of athletes, the disparities in funding, and the cultural significance of women’s victories. Their presence challenges outdated assumptions about who “belongs” in sports media and expands what audiences value in sports storytelling.

Social Media and the Power of Self-Representation

Beyond traditional broadcasting, social media has become a game-changer for women in sports. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X allow athletes to control their own narratives, bypassing media gatekeepers entirely.

Olympians such as Ilona Maher, a rugby player known for her humor and body-positive content, have used social media to connect with fans and dismantle stereotypes about femininity and athleticism. These digital spaces empower women to be multidimensional: fierce competitors, advocates, creators, and role-models all at once.

Ilona Maher is Redefining Brains, Brawn, & Beauty

Why Representation Still Matters

Despite progress, gender inequality in sports media still persists. Women’s sports still receive significantly less coverage and funding, and female journalists continue to face harassment and credibility challenges. That’s why visibility at events like the Olympics matters so deeply as it sets a global standard. When young girls see women winning gold medals, calling plays on Live TV, or producing viral sports content, they’re shown what’s possible. Representation doesn’t just reflect reality, it shapes it.

The Future of Sports Media Is Female

Women rising in sports media are not asking for permission anymore, they are claiming space. The Olympics remind us that when women are given platforms, they don’t just perform, they transform the conversation.

As audiences, fans, and future professionals, supporting women in sports media means watching women’s events, amplifying their voices, and challenging narratives that limit them. Because the future of sports media isn’t just inclusive, it is powerful, authentic, and undeniably female.