Why the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the Best in the World

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

After my recent tour of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, I explain why I think Tottenham has the best stadium in the world.

On March 2, 2024, I had the amazing opportunity to attend a match day tour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. Having supported Tottenham since I was 11 years old, this was arguably the best day of my life. The tour started at 9 A.M. with a quick video shown in the middle of the Spurs Shop. After the video, we were taken back through the first floor of the stadium to see the media wall as well as their training room the players use before the games. Then, we were taken to the team’s home locker room; it was incredible. The half circle shaped room featured seats and lockers of the highest quality while featuring multiple screens to watch film before and after the game. The room also features speakers that the team can play music on to prepare.

We then moved towards the tunnel where both teams line up to walk out before the game. It was surreal standing in the tunnel knowing all of my favorite players had stood. On the right side of the tunnel was a full tinted glass wall shared by a club where special members can attend. Members pay an expensive fee to access the room and some of the best seats in the stadium while also having a view of the players before, at halftime, and at the end of the game.

Arguably the best part of the tour was getting to walk out the tunnel and onto the field. Being down on the grass makes you realize how massive the stadium really is. The grass was bright green and mowed to the perfect length. We got to sit in head coach Ange Postecoglou’s seat that he uses during the game as well as get a photo op with the match ball.

Related: Rst 199 Discovering London

Other highlights of the tour included seeing the Beavertown brewery located within the stadium, the longest bar in any stadium in the world, the abundance of merch in the Spurs Shop, and the center spot plaque where the original center circle laid in the old White Hart Lane stadium. From the shop, I purchased a hat, a retro jersey, and a dark blue and gray sweater with a little Spurs emblem on the chest.

While all of these features and areas in the stadium are amazing, what specifically makes this stadium the best in the world? The answer is simple: it was designed for the fans. The players obviously have amazing amenities at the stadium, but everything about the Tottenham Hotspur stadium was designed with the fans in mind. The abundance of food options, massive store, and high quality seating were all carefully picked to make attending a Spurs game an amazing experience. Also, the stadium pays tribute to the long history of the club. All of the flooring throughout the stadium was created with remains of the old stadium and there are several different areas, such as the programme walls, that pay tribute to club legends and coaches. The atmosphere of the stadium is one of love and unconditional loyalty to the club and that is what makes it the best in the world.