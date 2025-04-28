The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Honey… Where are my dancing shoes?

Confession time: I’ve been watching Dancing with the Stars on and off for years, and while I’m no ballroom expert (though I constantly am forcing myself to learn new TikTok dances), I do know how to spot good entertainment when I see it.

So when the news broke that Robert Irwin was going to be a contestant this upcoming season, I instantly knew this new season was going to be well worth my time.

But with one solid name locked in, it got me thinking… who else do I want to see hitting the dance floor? Here are a few celebrities I’d personally love to see waltz their way into the ballroom next season.

1. Miranda Cosgrove – A Nickelodeon Icon Deserves a Comeback

I grew up watching iCarly, and I still find myself humming the theme song way more than I should. But think about it, Miranda has always had that cool-girl energy, and I know she’d surprise everyone with some killer moves based on her iCarly days. Plus, nostalgia power is incredibly effective, and DWTS loves a good “child star to adult glow-up” storyline. Not to mention, after the revamping of iCarly back in 2021, I don’t think she’d be opposed to stepping into the limelight.

2. Taylor Lautner – Where Has He Been Loca?

Look, it’s 2025, and no one is scared to finally admit it: we all have had a bit of a Taylor Lautner phase. Team Jacob girls, this is your moment (although my heart will always remain with Edward). But seriously, Taylor’s got that athletic background, action movie experience, and has been staying relevant lately with his podcast and friendship with Taylor Swift. Bonus points if they do any songs from Twilight.

3. Jason Kelce – Karma Is The Guy On The… Eagles?

Jason Kelce is pure chaos in the best way. Between his Super Bowl appearances, podcast antics, and general “fun dad at a BBQ” vibes, he’s built to be a crowd favorite. He might not have the pointed toes of a ballet dancer, but he would give everything he’s got on that stage. Do I actually think he will come on the show? Not really. Is it still a fun thought? Absolutely. Not to mention, each season needs its sports player representation.

4. Kevin McHale – Glee Club Rewind

Kevin McHale is one of the most talented performers out there. Remember Glee? Yeah, he was in a wheelchair the whole time,but they still gave him the occasional dancer number on account of how good he was. That alone deserves a moment. His prior co-starts, Amber Riley and Heather Morris, both had their time on Dancing with the Stars, so this suggestion is well within reason. However, with his recent performances in The 25th Annual Putnam County Bee, he might be more interested in sticking to his theatre roots.

5. Sarah Hyland – Glammed-Up Comedy Queen

If there’s one thing Modern Family taught us, it’s that Sarah Hyland can land a joke and an emotional beat in the same scene. What people forget is that she’s also got major stage chops—she started in theater and has that broadway grit. With her recent performances in broadway shows such as Little Shop of Horrors and The Great Gatsby, I think she could definitely rise to the challenge.

6. Britney Broski – Welcome to the Broski Report

TikTok’s beloved and chaotic Britney Broski might not be the most obvious pick,but that’s exactly why she needs to be there. The woman is pure comedy gold, incredibly self-aware, and weirdly graceful when she wants to be. I am honestly a little unsure if this is something she’d be interested in or even open to doing, but with her surprise releasing of her song, The Sun, I think anything is possible. Plus, with the success of Ilona Mayers tiktoks last season, I think the show needs someone more in touch with social media.

7. Mark Ballas (as a Judge) – Please give me this one, I’m begging

Hear me out: Mark Ballas coming back, not as a pro, but as a judge? Absolutely genius. While I am far from being the first person to throw out this idea, I will never be able to move past it. He’s already proven he knows how to choreograph and win, and honestly, he’d be the perfect bridge between the old-school DWTS era and the newer seasons. From his guest judge spot last season, he was able to provide genuine and thorough feedback to help the dancers on a more meaningful level.

This list might be getting long, but so is my emotional investment in seeing all these people awkwardly learning multiple new dances and then randomly become best friends. We’ve got athletes, broadway stars, and internet icons in the mix. One thing that makes Dancing with the Stars stand out, is its competitive nature without ever turning mean.

All in all, Robert Irwin joining the cast is giving me hope that this next season might just be the perfect mix of heartwarming, hilarious, and impressive. Whether you’re here for the spins, the sparkling costumes, or the emotional feels, you already know I’ll be tuning in with snacks in hand and nonstop commentary on standby.