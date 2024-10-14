This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

everything you need to know for election day

With the presidential election coming up in about a month, it’s important to make sure you’re registered to vote. You may think that your single vote might not make a difference, but it definitely does! It’s crucial that we all play a role in electing the best candidates for our country’s next four years with so much on the line in terms of climate reform, reproductive rights, gun legislation, immigration laws, etc. Even if you are not 100% educated on some of these controversial topics, we are the next generation of voters and our voices matter. If you still need to register, the information below will guide you through the process and your options. As we all know, hot people vote!

How to register

If you have voted in previous elections, you’re all set! You only need to register once, unless your address changes. All voters can check their registration status at iwillvote.com.

If you have not yet registered, you should check your state’s voter registration deadline at this website. In Virginia, voters should be registered 22 days before election day- online, by mail, or in-person. However if you miss the deadline, Virginia also offers same-day registration. This allows you to vote on or before Election day with a provisional ballot, a ballot subject to approval by the local election board before being counted; the General Registrar’s office will confirm your voting eligibility. After voting, the board will make a decision and if the application is approved, your ballot will count.

how to apply for absentee voting

Absentee voting is a great option for people who are unable to make it to the polls on Election Day since it allows you to vote beforehand in several states. You can either do this through mail or drop box. To vote by mail, you will first complete/sign the absentee application form for your state (Virginia), then return the form to your local registrar’s office. You may receive the ballot up to 45 days in advance once your application is submitted. The mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the general registrar’s office. If you are voting through drop box, you will complete and return your ballot by 7pm on Election Day.

where you can vote

If you plan on voting in person, you will need to go to your designated polling precinct to vote. This site will let you know your polling place so you are set for the correct location. Some universities also allow students to vote on campus on Election Day. George Mason encourages students to vote at Merten Hall if they are registered with GMU residence.

Election day is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5th from 6am-7pm. Don’t forget to find the correct polling location and to bring a photo ID. As long as you’re in line by 7pm, you still have the right to vote. And remember to do your research on candidates on the ballot!