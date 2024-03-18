This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

You don’t have to be an artist to buy a pack of canvases and a sturdy set of paint!

Midterm week just passed, and I am relieved! During that week, apart from the usual stress of studying, I was also working ten-hour days. I had started to feel exhausted and overwhelmed. “Take a walk, meditate, journal, meet a friend, or even just sleep!” – were all suggestions given to me by my friends. These methods have worked in the past to calm me down and help me process my feelings. But there’s another way I use to de-stress and relax. And that is to pick up a dusty paintbrush, set up a fresh new canvas, and paint.

Now this isn’t the usual art project I commit myself to on occasion. The goal is not to create a masterpiece that can be showcased to others. The goal is to let loose.

At first, it’s kind of difficult for me to try and not control the paint on the canvas. My initial reaction is to design and instill meaning in the artwork. The mind wants to take over and paint a garden scene or a portrait. However, for this to really work, we must move past that impulse to control. And that means, leaving all semblance of the aesthetic behind. The painting doesn’t need to look good; it needs to feel good. It’s just a portal to your feelings.

Once I start painting on impulse, I find myself scattering paint anywhere with no real purpose. The creation is abstract. But the meaning is significant. What are some colors that I gravitate towards when I’m angry? Black? Red? What about colors when I feel unhappy? Blue? Gray? What if I am stressed? Ochre? Amber?

There doesn’t need to be a direction to paint placement or any need to follow the color wheel. There’s no goal of the painting looking aesthetic. There’s also no requirement to feel a certain way right after. The only goal is to let your emotions rule you for that split moment. Dip your brush into a color you would never use (for me, it’s orange), and stain the canvas sitting in front of you. It’s cathartic, really.

Once I’m done, I take a step back and analyze my work. Many times, there are a multitude of feelings taking space but not being processed. They sit there, staring right back at me on the wet canvas. Let’s say, I started out feeling annoyed and dipped my brush in bright red. Then why is there a jagged streak of cerulean blue smack in the middle? Why are the corners black and dark gray? Could it be that I am feeling more upset about the situation than annoyed? Is there a hint of feeling overwhelmed and out of control?

I’m not a mental health professional and do not mean to self-diagnose. But how this practice helps me is through being able to unpack layers of complex emotions and letting my mind run free. The painting is dependent on how I feel at the moment. In the end, I am lighter and more composed.

So, the next time you feel overwhelmed, stressed, or even bored, why not try painting your thoughts away? Let your emotions guide the paintbrush and the paintbrush guide your hand. Who knows, you might become the next Da Vinci! Or, just a more relaxed version of you.