This Fantasy Book Series is the Ultimate Page-Turner

Over winter break, I picked up The Farseer Trilogy by Robin Hobb and could not put it down. What I expected to be just another typical fantasy series completely exceeded my expectations and took hold of me so fully that I spent most of my break entrenched in the dramatic, fantastic, and magical world of these books. If you’re looking for an exciting new read, this might be the perfect series for you!

The Farseer Trilogy, beginning with Assassin’s Apprentice, follows the life of Fitz, the illegitimate son of the next in line for the throne of the kingdom Buck. Delivered to the castle at a young age, Fitz is trained to become an assassin for the king, living his life for the benefit of the crown and kingdom.

However, there is more to Fitz than meets the eye. As a descendant of the royal line, Fitz inherited a rare magical ability that allows him to share thoughts and strength with others who possess it. Fitz has a second magical ability, allowing him to communicate with animals, but a deep fear and prejudice of this ability runs through the people of Buck. Meanwhile, he must fight to protect the kingdom as it is threatened by dangerous raiders and a plot for the throne.

While the book is undeniably fantasy, it is rooted in a medieval-inspired kingdom with kings and queens, castles and taverns, swords and armor. The detail in Robin Hobb’s writing will make you feel as if you are truly there, walking the castle halls with Fitz. The atmosphere of the medieval setting is rich and interesting. In fact, it sparked in me an interest in the medieval ages that has led me down a rabbit hole of research and fascination with the time period.

However, my favorite aspect of the book are the characters. Every single character, from the most important, like Fitz, to the cook and stable hands who pop in occasionally, feels so real. Each have flaws and depths that bring them to life. Fitz especially, who will occasionally make choices that will have you gripping the cover and rattling the book as if you could shake him by his shoulders—but which make him all the more human.

I grew to care so deeply for the characters and became attached to the story in a way I haven’t felt in a long time. I missed them the minute I put the book down and counted down the seconds until I could immerse myself in the pages of their world again.

The Farseer Trilogy is the perfect meld of fascinating, lovable characters, interesting schemes, and shocking twists. There’s an antagonist who will drive you insane and keep you rooting for his downfall. Plus, a handful of animals who become characters of their own.

I cannot recommend this series enough. I have been trying to get all the readers in my life to pick it up just so I can talk their ears off about it. I hope I’ve been able to convince you too!