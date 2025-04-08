This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Joe Keery, who goes by the stage name Djo, released his third album, The Crux, on April 4th. As a huge fan of his first two albums, I’ve been anxiously awaiting the release of The Crux, and I’m pleased to say it has exceeded all of my expectations.

You might know Djo from his acting career, most notably as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things. Or maybe you know his viral hit song, “End of Beginning,” from his previous album. Either way, Djo carves out a space for himself in his music, defining himself in his own terms and creating his own voice.

The Crux brings forward a new era for Djo. It exists in a mesh of genres—a little pop, a little indie, and a little rock. It’s a fresh sound for Djo, experimental and weird in the most wonderful way. I found myself reminded of several other artists while listening, like Paul McCartney, The Strokes, Tame Impala, and The Beatles. Djo doesn’t adhere to one sound, though, always trying something new and keeping you on your toes while listening.

Djo’s first two albums, Twenty Twenty and Decide, primarily pulled from his experiences dealing with fame, public perception, and the digital age. However, The Crux delves more into experiences of the heart, seemingly drawing on love, heartbreak, and human connection.

Djo sings about losing a relationship, finding comfort in friends and family, and dealing with changes. Of course, he still draws on some of the same ideas as his previous albums, this time with more of a focus on how they’ve shaped him.

The standout songs for me were Charlie’s Garden, Egg, and Back on You. Charlie’s Garden feels reminiscent of Paul McCartney, weird and joyful like “Uncle Albert.” It’s unpredictable, exciting, and fun, playing with different sounds and audio.

The song also features his Stranger Things co-star Charlie Heaton in a mid-song voicemail. Djo sings about enjoying the little aspects of the day while putting off work, knowing it will have to be done eventually, but reveling in a small break.

Egg is a bit more somber of a song. Djo sings about seeing himself through the perspective of others while also feeling everything he keeps inside of himself, the doubts and fears he doesn’t let the public see. It’s a vulnerable reflection on the exterior and interior all at once, nudging himself toward breaking out of his shell.

Back On You, the penultimate song on the album, focuses on the people in Djo’s life who get him through the tough times. He sings about his sisters and best friend, discussing the importance of their relationships and the strength they’ve given him throughout life.

The song is a joyful reminder of the importance of human connection, building on the introspection of the previous ten songs as a reminder of who helped him get through the changes and difficulties he sings about.

The Crux is a masterpiece album, unique and brilliant in Djo’s special way. It builds upon the sound Djo established with his first two records and evolves it into something new. In my opinion, there isn’t a single skip-worthy song.