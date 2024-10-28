This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Balancing two crucial aspects of life can feel like an endless battle everyday to do the best you can. When I started my college education, I was attending a university that is on the opposite side of the state I live in. This left me jobless while I was away at school, and created a financial burden as I tried to balance saving for school and buying necessary groceries. I also grew homesick as I was nowhere near friends and family, as well as the commute took hours of my time. So I decided to transfer to George Mason University, as I am able to work and get an education within minutes of my home.

Being at George Mason, I would need to start balancing college-level assignments and maintaining twenty-four hour work weeks. As I was looking through my schedule, I felt that I did not have any free time to take a breather. So, I found a routine that I follow each week to keep me in the habit and be productive.

Having One Day Off

With my tight schedule, I made it a commitment to have one day off during the week as a destresser day and a homework day, if need be. I use Friday’s as my day off as many classes do not have times on Fridays and it is one of the slower days at my job. I value the day off during the week to sleep in, even if it is only for 30 minutes. I feel I can get back on track with assignments and not feel overworked.

Organized Planner

During my last semester, I utilized Google Docs to write out all of my assignments from the syllabus. I was able to design my own “calendar” by using the table feature. This helped me so much as I could see all the assignments due dates all in one place. It also was an accomplishment every assignment when I got to check them off and at the end of the week when I could delete the rows from the table. During this semester, I am utilizing the same Google Doc design, but invested in a physical planner to write out when and what is due for the week. I plan when I am doing the assignments, as well as how it incorporates into my work for the week.

Communication with others

As they always say, “Communication is Key” and that statement couldn’t be more right. I make sure to inform my parents when I need the house to be quiet when I am taking an exam or working on important assignments, and they are very understanding as I give them a heads up. I also communicate with work management on stressful assignments I have to work on and how it will affect showing up to work, but I also let them know if my week is empty and can pick up a new shift. I am very lucky to have a flexible schedule with my manager, who is also understanding of school being more important.

Consistent Schedule

Having a consistent schedule helps me stay focused and consistent with what needs to get done. I try to keep my days consistent all the way down to when I wake up, when I get to school, and what time I leave school after classes. I am able to picture how much time I have to do homework throughout the day. My work schedule is also consistent as I work the same days and same hours each week, which keeps me balanced and prepared for what is going to happen. Lastly, I figure out what days that I will be at home or when I am at a friend’s house because my sleep time will be adjusted and my motivation to do assignments is more than likely gone.

Overall, balancing work and school is a stressful task, but the results are worth it. There are many tips and tricks to do this, and I hope seeing my routine will give you some ideas on how you can get there!