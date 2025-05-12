This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

When I started writing for HerCampus, I was far too focused on how I’d fit in college; graduating wasn’t even on my radar. Now, in stereotypical grad fashion, I can’t think back on that era of my life without tearing up.

My school’s HerCampus chapter was struggling, like many other student-organizations, to recover after the pandemic. Being one of the only active members left in the chapter who wasn’t graduating, I was offered the position of chapter president at the end of my freshman year.

I remember getting the text and practically shaking with excitement; I had no clue what a responsibility it would be. I spent many sleepless nights (I wish I was exaggerating, but I did lose a fair amount of sleep over it) worrying if I was doing a good job, questioning if I even knew what I was doing, and wondering if I even deserved the position. I’m not going to lie, keeping the club afloat, trying to get it back to its pre-covid popularity, was one of the most difficult things I did in my college career. I had doubts if it was even worth it, but seeing how the club has flourished has assured me that all my stress was worth it.

HerCampus has helped me in ways far beyond my writing. It has taught me a lot about myself as a leader, showing me ways in which I excel and ways I needed to grow. It has taught me about perseverance, showing me that having faith in something will pay off. It has given me connections with a group of incredibly talented, driven fellow writers.

It felt only fitting that I end my college career where it started, with HerCampus.

Thank you George Mason HerCampus, for everything.