Socializing Without Partying: Fun Alternatives to Going Out 

College is a time of new experiences and relationships, and it can even open the door to a new nightlife of parties or clubs in order to socialize. However, if you’re anything like me, you’re not the biggest fan of going out every weekend. Truth be told, there are many great alternatives to socializing with your peers. A party isn’t the only way to have fun, so here are some exciting ways you can socialize in the safety of your dorm or on campus.

Game nights

Game Nights are times for all types of games, from board and card games to video games. You and your friends can participate in a friendly, or competitive, game of the infamous Uno or Monopoly. There are also a few personable games like Let’s Get Deep or For the Girls. If you and your friends are into video games, grab a few controllers or hop on their server and play a multiplayer game. You can easily host a game night in your dorm, common area, or virtually.

Movie nights

Similar to game nights, you can host a movie night in your dorm, common area (if yours has a TV), or virtually by using apps like TeleParty or StreamParty. Movie nights are low-key but can be lots of fun. You and your friends can choose movies ranging from horror, comedy, romance, and more. You can switch up the genre weekly or watch every genre throughout the night if you’re up for it.

Join or start a club/organization

A club or school organization is a great way to get involved on campus and meet people who share the same interests as you. GMU has more than 350 student organizations, creating an environment for students to feel a part of something and make friends in the process. If Greek life is for you, another way to socialize is by joining a frat or sorority. At GMU there are over 40 letter groups with active participants and a diverse background. Greek life is a great way to get involved in surrounding communities, the campus, other members, and social events. There’s something for everyone on campus and if you can’t find something to your liking, you can always start your own club.

Attend Campus Events

GMU more often than not hosts events that anyone can attend. These events include tailgates, sports games, Greek week, and more. There’s always a way to get involved on campus and meet others that may have the same interests as you. You can also enjoy spots like The Hub, hang out in the JC, or find your own spot around campus.

Socializing doesn’t always need to involve partying. If you’re more of an introvert or would rather enjoy a night in with your friends, a few of these ideas might spark your interest. Of course, there are many other activities that are more low-key and personal. Having fun nights in can help you create lasting memories and enjoyable moments with your friends. Don’t ever feel pressured to do something if a certain scene is not for you because there are ways to have a fulfilling college experience that doesn’t involve attending a party.