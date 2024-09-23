This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Remembering its significance, prevalence, and resources for you

TW: Suicide

National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month was first recognized in September of 2008. As the second leading cause of death in people between ages 10-24, more and more people are affected by the issue every day (The National Child Traumatic Stress Network). Every year during the month of September, we observe National Suicide Prevention Month to bring awareness to the death by suicide issue in the US and around the world. It lets us honor the lives lost to suicide, people who struggle with suicidal thoughts, and individuals whose lives have been affected by suicide. While the month can be a time of mourning and a trigger for many, it also allows us to spread awareness on the issue’s prevalence and the resources available. It lets people know there are still sources of hope and strength for them (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the US. In 2022, nearly 50,000 Americans died by suicide, with almost 1.6 million suicide attempts in total. Suicide affects people of all ages and identities, but some ethnicities and other intersectional factors can increase one’s risk for suicide. People with marginalized identities like young members of the LGBTQ+ community and victims of sexual violence are known to have higher-than-average rates of suicide. While suicide is the primary focus of National Suicide Prevention Month, the month also sheds light on those who experience suicidal thoughts and self-harm. For every suicide death in 2022, there were 11 emergency department visit for self-harm and 336 people who seriously considered suicide (CDC). These statistics are certainly jarring, however there are preventative measures we can take to minimize the issue around the country and spread hope.

Below is a list of ten resources available to you (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) if you are in need of support, whether you simply would like someone to talk to or are in a mental health emergency:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline- 24/7 national suicide prevention hotline for people with any mental health concerns regardless of severity (call 988)

Crisis Text Line- 24/7 free messaging service to speak with trained crisis counselors on any issue (text HOME to 741-741)

Veterans Crisis Line- 24/7 confidential support for veterans and their family members (call 988 and press 1 or text 838255)

Substance Abuse National Helpline- 24/7 information service for victims of mental/substance abuse disorders (call 1-800-662-HELP) in English and Spanish

Disaster Distress Helpline- 24/7 call services for people who have experienced emotional distress from natural or human disasters (call or text 1-800-985-5990)

National Sexual Assault Hotline- 24/7 confidential hotline for victims of sexual violence from trained support specialists (call 1-800-656-4673)

The Trevor Project- 24/7 support for suicide/crisis prevention in young LGBTQ+ people (call 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678-678)

National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline- Addresses dating violence, toxic relationships, and personal safety with a partner (call 1-866-331-9474 or text LOVEIS to 22522)

NAMI Teen & Young Adult Helpline- Specialists provide information, resource referrals, and support to young people (call 1-800-950-6264 or text FRIEND to 62640)