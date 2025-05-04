This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Feeling like my old self again

College has really altered my life. Last year, my freshman year, it was quite stressful. I found it hard to say yes to events, and making friends in general was difficult. That, combined with rigorous classes, new schedules, and crazy sleeping habits, made it hard to make time for my old interests.

My sophomore year is coming to a close, and I am happy to say that I feel like myself again. Yes, I am older, wiser, and more experienced with the change of college, but I also have developed time management skills to balance the challenges of life with what I love and what makes me happy.

This has been for a few reasons. First, I have one year under my belt, so I know what works for me and what doesn’t. I know how to manage my classes and assignments better than I did a year ago.

Second, I have met some pretty amazing people whom I spend almost every day with. They have provided me with so much comfort and love, creating a space for me to be me, even if my interests aren’t theirs.

Lastly, I have grown to not care what people think about me or my weird interests. As cheesy as this sounds, you only have one life, and I am not going to spend mine catering to what other people think is best fit for their world.

So, with all of these factors in play, here are a few hobbies and interests I have found my way back to since being in middle and high school.

Video Games

I never really stopped playing video games, but I would just play on and off, in short bursts. Since my first year of college, and even the summer after, I haven’t felt motivated to dedicate myself to games I love or start any new games.

However, this past year, I have returned in full force to my old video game habits. I played Minecraft on a realm last semester with my friend, my brother, and a few of his friends. We even had fun with elections and laws, just to create more complexity to it.

I used to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons all of the time years ago, but I really fell off. With extra time on my hands, I wanted to build relationships with my villagers and update my islands, because who doesn’t love an island refresh? And after four years, I just recently got five stars on my island!

My most recent infatuation has been The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. This game has me in a CHOKEHOLD. I became obsessed with Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, as it provided me a means to get closer to my brother, not to mention they were beautiful games. I definitely miss those days. However, playing Skyward Sword has made me feel like he’s right here with me in my coming-of-age college experience. I have played some of it before on the Wii when I was younger, but I never sat down and finished it. I’m excited to finally start doing that.

Reading

I have written a few articles about books that I have read, which really goes to prove that my old, middle school, book-obsessed self is back (wow, a mouthful but quite true). I was a NERD in middle school (and I am not embarrassed to say I still am).

I was the type of person to read during recess and lunch, side-eyeing my friends when they would interrupt my book. As I have grown up, my taste in books has most definitely changed, but some things remain the same.

I grew up reading Rick Riordan, as his books allowed me the space to feel accepted and loved, even if there are people in the world who don’t see me that way. He made me understand that different was good, because who wants to be a carbon copy anyway?

Regardless of all the lessons I have learned from him, I will never stop reading his books. He’s been releasing a few here and there, and you bet I will always own a copy. Besides, I don’t own 45 of his books for nothing. Middle school me will never die.

Suzanne Collins has really reignited my passion for The Hunger Games. The spark will never go out, but she has added more coals to the fire with the release of Sunrise On the Reaping. I have gone full force into my fangirling of The Hunger Games.

I mean, don’t tell anyone, but my Katniss Everdeen doll will be coming with me to see it in theaters (as she did when I saw The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes). My mockingjay pins are on display in my dorm, and I am NEVER hiding them. I cannot wait for the illustrated book of Catching Fire to come out!

I have read 25 books this past school year, including breaks, and I hope I can accomplish more before the school year finishes out! I would love to finish 1984 by George Orwell and possibly start Sunburn by Chloe Michelle Howarth.

Television Shows

As much as I used to love binge-watching a show, I found it very difficult to do over a year ago. I truly didn’t have the time or mental fortitude to give time to anything other than my academics. I felt some sense of guilt for not fully dedicating myself to school work, which I was paying to complete.

I know now that it is an unhealthy attitude to have, and there are still moments I feel like that, but I have been so much better about that. Life can’t be all work, no play. There needs to be a balance, and sometimes you need one more than another.

This past year, I have done my best to pick shows to watch with certain people. The Handmaid’s Tale, which is something I have talked about before, is a show I will only watch with one of my friends.

She and I dedicate time each week to sit down and spend time together. We do the same thing with Abbott Elementary, and now, The Last of Us. It’s just a small part of my week that I can look forward to.

This is something I started doing just this past semester, but it truly makes me feel like my worries are far away from me. I was a big anime watcher in high school because, no shock again, it brought me closer to my brother. It was something he was excited to talk about with me, and it ultimately gave us a space to become closer.

Similarly to television shows, we would sit together on certain days of the week and watch new episodes. Even now, I will put on a show while I’m fixing notes, and even super recently, I have started watching them with my two friends.

Not every show I watch needs to be brand new, either. Something that is low stress is a great pick, mainly because I don’t have to use extra brain power to understand the plot. Law and Order: SVU is a great repetitive option that I like to watch with my Forensic Science major friend. She loves the crime-stopping of it all, and I love Olivia Benson. It’s a win-win for everyone.

So, where does this leave me?

Enjoying what I used to love helps me feel refreshed. It’s a familiar action that takes me away from the weight of the world. They reconnect me with my younger self, who didn’t have to worry.

And enjoying these things has helped me connect more with my friends. They have shown me things they loved when they were younger, and it has allowed me to form a deeper connection with them as a result.