Ranking the Seasonal Reese’s by Exterior Packaging

My All-time Favorite Candy

Ever since I was a kid, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups have been my all-time favorite candy. I am obsessed with the salty peanut butter and the sweet, milk chocolate combo. The new combinations and added flavors have had no interest to me, though.

To me, the classic Reese’s Cup has always been a staple. However, I have learned over the years that in order to have the perfect Reese’s, there needs to be more peanut butter than chocolate.

The classic Reese’s cup has always been too hard, and the crinkle on the outside of the cup is often too thick, which ruins the ratio for me. Personally, the best Reese’s on the planet are the seasonal shapes.

Theory: Reese’s Shapes > Reese’s Cups

There’s always more peanut butter than chocolate, and chocolate is soft and thin, which creates the perfect combination. Though, to me, they all taste the same, I am going to be ranking them from worst to best based on exterior presentation.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg

To quote from the great Abby Lee Miller, “You were good, I’m waiting for you to be great.” The packaging was basic to me. The colors matched the original logo and didn’t stray from that. The only creative part about the packaging would be the shape of the egg behind the logo and the green font used to spell the word “Egg.”

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Pumpkin

The pumpkin had a bit more creativity than the egg. I appreciate the pull of colors that are different from the original Reese’s color pallet. The purple on the edges brings in a Halloween feel. In addition, the picture of the pumpkin as a jack-o-lantern cut out elevates the packaging. I do wish it could have been elevated a bit more with further design.



Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Football

This is the packaging that I really like. I admit, these colors are simple, but creativity is spot on. The football egg on the exterior has football lace cut out of it, which really gives the vision a new light. Additionally, the green edge has yardline markers which goes perfectly with the football theme.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Heart

I really like this one! The heart already is adorable, but they went the extra mile. The heart cutouts behind the picture of the Reese’s add a special flare to the design and the pink is so cute. This design is just simple yet elevates the theme of Valentine’s Day.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Christmas Tree

Lastly, the Christmas Tree. This design is over the top and I love it. Are the colors traditional? Yes, but the Christmas theme is what makes this nice. The snowflakes make the best environment for Christmas and the present underneath the tree is a nice touch. Also, the cut out of the star above the Christmas tree is the perfect touch that ties this all together. Overall, a great look.

Some of the Reese’s have outdated looks and I think they could be improved, but they all taste the same and that is what matters. Regardless of the season, or packaging, the salty-sweet goodness of a Reese’s is always the way to go.

(Do not ingest if you have a peanut allergy.)