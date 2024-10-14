The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Podcasts are an entertainment tool that is more beneficial then you think. It is now that time, as the weather gets colder and the immense amount of work is piled on top of us, to lock in and focus on Midterms. I always felt like I had no motivation to do any school work, especially if it involved taking up time that I could spend doing literally anything else. My first thought to put on while I start my homework was music until I decided to switch it up and put on a podcast instead.

At first I thought I would be too focused on listening to what was being said then doing any work, but somehow it was the opposite. I felt more motivated to work and helped my brain get out of the slump of not doing anything. To me, I find podcasts as an inclusive friend group and you are just listening to what the hosts have to say. My three favorite podcasts that have gotten me out of my Midterm Slums are: Zane and Heath Unfiltered, Smosh Reads Reddit Stories, and CreepCast.

Zane and Heath Unfiltered

David Dobrik is a widely known Youtuber that has produced videos about random and fun fiascos he and his friends do, they are known as the Vlog Squad. Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar were one of the original members of said Vlog Squad and have been friends with David Dobrik and the others for years. However, they decided they wanted to make a podcast to talk about the events they endeavored and also to just talk about what’s going on in their lives. They have two of their closest friends: Matt King and Mariah Amato to pitch in ideas and provide their own stories and connections to the table. They talk about topics ranging from David Dobrik and what they did with him to their childhood and growing up. The podcast is comedic relief while you are down in the slums.

Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

I have recently started listening to Smosh’s, a YouTube group, Podcast where they find reddit stories to give their opinions and advice on as well as to just share with everyone. The host, Shane Topp, chooses topics that fit to everyone’s liking. Such as one of my favorite’s, “Back to School Stories” where anonymous people post about school related issues or events that have happened and other students can relate to. If there is anything that you find interesting, I am sure they have reddit stories just for you. The host invites two special guests on each episode and all three come together and give advice and share their own story relating to the stories, which adds that bit of personal connection amongst the listeners.

CreepCast

My last favorite podcast is CreepCast with Wendigoon (Isaiah) and MeatCanyon (Hunter). If you enjoy scary movies or anything thriller, this podcast is for you. The hosts find the scariest, most disturbing stories and reenact the characters speaking, as if you are listening to a scary movie. As they read the stories, they pause and provide what they believe is going to happen and their opinion on the story. Their most famous and scariest podcast episode was “Borrasca,” which is about a new family moving into a small Missouri town and begin to notice strange lurkings in the town. This podcast is especially perfect for the Halloween season, but is also a good listen whenever and wherever you are!