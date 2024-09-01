My Unforgettable Seattle Adventure

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Some dream of moving to New York City, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, etc., but I dream of moving to Seattle, Washington. Call it never growing out of my twilight phase, but Seattle checks off everything on my checklist.

It has everything; from the city to a body of water, the ability to be by the beach, the mountains, and constant trees all at once. I had the privilege of finally visiting Seattle this summer with my friends to figure out if this is where I wanted to live.

Being born and raised in Fairfax, Virginia, makes you think about places outside your hometown. Did I choose the farthest place from my hometown on purpose? No. After my trip, do I see myself living there? Yes.

It’s hard to figure out where you want to start a life and move to after graduating college. As you approach your graduation date, you start to think about where you can see yourself building a future. For me, Seattle is the place to be.

During our seven-day trip, we had a PACKED itinerary full of a great mix of city days, nature days, and small-town visits. During my stay, some of my favorite times were sitting down, enjoying the view, and imagining my future here.

Some of my favorite places that we visited during our week there were: the Chihuly Garden and Glass Exhibit, Alki Beach, Lincoln Park, Snoqualmie Falls, and Rattlesnake Lake.

I was previously interested in glassblowing when visiting Mirano, Italy in 2019, and watching the Netflix show “Blown Away.” When the trip was finalized, I knew one of the places I needed to visit while in Seattle was the famous Chihuly Garden and Glass Exhibit. The museum was full of vibrant colors in various shapes and sizes that could brighten a dark room.

Alki Beach was the first and last place we visited before we came home (and cried about leaving). Alki Beach is located in West Seattle where we conveniently stayed and was only a 9-minute ride from our AirBnB. The beach is full of restaurants on the water and tons of people walking their dogs. It has a beautiful beach and mountain view.

Lincoln Park is also located in lower West Seattle where we had to go down a dirt path to reach the gorgeous beach. I would say that Lincoln Park was my third favorite view after Snoqualmie Falls and Rattlesnake Lake.

Snoqualmie Falls and Rattlesnake Lake were both a part of our nature day where we rented a car and drove 45 minutes away from Seattle. This was my favorite day of the trip because it was refreshing to see life outside of Seattle and see the state of Washington.

Snoqualmie Falls and Rattlesnake Lake sit at the bottom of the Cascade Mountain Range. From Snoqualmie Falls and Rattlesnake Lake, you have a drop-dead gorgeous view of the mountain range.

If you’re ever planning a future trip to Seattle, I highly recommend blending a mix of different activities to get the full experience of the city. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.