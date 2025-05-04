The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Family reunions and cherished traditions

For the past 15 years, my family and I have gone to Myrtle Beach every summer. What started as a family reunion became one of our most cherished traditions. A yearly escape to unwind, reconnect, and enjoy the coastal magic. With every visit, Myrtle Beach wraps us in the comfort of familiarity, it is not a vacation spot anymore to us, it is home away from home.

Vacation Spots

Island Vista Resort

We have tried other hotels in the past, but none of them compares to the Island Vista Resort. Tucked away at the end of a quiet residential neighborhood, it offers everything we could ever want, including two outdoor pools, a relaxing indoor lazy river, two hot tubs to unwind after a long day, oceanfront views from any room, and direct beach access just steps away from the pool deck. It is a peaceful, convenient, and the perfect place for beach days or a place to settle after a long day.

Hidden Gems of Myrtle Beach: Charlie’s Place

Kirk’s Ice Cream Parlor: A Sweet Walk Down Memory Lane

One of my favorite childhood memories is our evening walk to Kirk’s Ice Cream Parlor. The walk itself was an adventure. Through a quiet, picturesque neighborhood, as the sun sets with a cool breeze in the air.

The only challenge, though, was crossing a busy street with no crosswalk, turning our dessert into a real-life game of “Crossy Road”! Kirk’s offers an endless list of flavors, with every scoop bringing back nostalgic joy! Whether I choose cookie dough, mint chip, or a new flavor each year, it never fails to disappoint!

Boardwalk

Obviously, the boardwalk is a staple of any beach area. I love the Boardwalk, as you are surrounded by so many different cultures and people that you wouldn’t be back at home. I love going into the little shops they have, such as the henna tattoos, caricatures, spray paint shirts, and the infamous slingshot ride (which you will never catch me on). The slingshot is the only reason my dad wants to go to the beach, even though no one in the family ever wants to go on it. I just love the vibes of the Boardwalk, and the people are always having the time of their lives

The CW

Broadway at the Beach

The Amusement Park of the Beach. From shopping, to shows, to hangouts, to so many kinds of food. Broadway at the Beach is such a fun day or night out. There are so many fun things to do to get away from the beach. You get so much out of this area and make the most of your time in Myrtle.

My favorite thing to do is the Upside Down WonderWorks House, as it is an interactive fun house full of brain games, simulators, and challenges for all ages. I love going to Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville for the laid-back island vibe and Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen for southern comfort food that feels homemade.

Barefoot Landing

Barefoot Landing is the place to go for a more relaxed evening with live music, upscale shops, and fine dining along the Intracoastal Waterway. From boutique shopping to riverside meals, Barefoot Landing brings a different kind of beach night to life. There are often concerts and performances throughout the summer to add to the sophisticated but family-friendly vibe.

New Directions of Myrtle Beach

PuttPutt

A Myrtle Beach trip would not be complete without mini golf, and I am obsessed. It’s one of our most competitive and fun family traditions. My top three must-play courses are:

Mt. Atlanticus: a multi-level tropical course with tiki hut courses and towering views

Molten Mountain: A volcano-themed course that rumbles and erupts

Captain Hook’s Adventure Golf: A Peter Pan inspired course decorated with pirate ships and fun, cool caves

Each course has its own charm and fun courses that are unlike any other. Whether it is trying to beat each other or enjoying the scenery, mini golf always brings out our playful side.

Myrtle Beach is not just a vacation destination, it is built into our family memories. Each year adds a new chapter to our story there, and it somehow never gets old. We always find something new to love while holding onto the traditions that make it feel like home. Here is to many more summers and many more scoops of ice cream!