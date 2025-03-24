The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Go-To Lineup Snacks For A Hard Day of Work

Everyone has their favorite go-to snacks! They are typically the ones that bring them comfort and satisfaction in times of hunger. For me, snacking is about having a perfect balance of pleasure and sweetness that creates pure enjoyment. I am an avid snacker, as it helps me pay attention when doing homework, binge-watching a show, or when I find myself hungry at work. Below, I have compiled my favorite, convenient snacks that make my day better!

Her Campus Media

Pretzels and Nutella- The Ultimate Sweet & Salty Combo

Just like a chocolate-covered pretzel, the pretzel and Nutella combo creates a magical combination that sends excitement to my tastebuds! My favorite pretzels to eat with Nutella are the Snack Factory’s thin & crunchy bite-size pretzels because they are the most effective for dipping into the Nutella. Additionally, they are tiny in size, which makes them the best for traveling. This snack is a perfect balance of simplicity and utter indulgence.

Nerds Gummy Clusters- Burst of Sweetness

If you have never tried Nerds Gummy Clusters then you are missing out on the greatest snack ever invented! This candy is a creative mix of sour, crunchy Nerds coating a delicious and chewy gummy center. These are such a fun and nostalgic treat for any occasion, making it a top-tier snack!

Sara Carte / Spoon

Wegmans Popcorn- Light and Soooo Addictive

I have been working at Wegmans for the past 4 years, and of course, I have tried almost all of the Wegmans brands of food. However, nothing compares to the Wegmans Popcorn! It is a great snack for me to eat when I am at work or when doing homework. Its lightweight feel and salty exterior satisfy any hunger that I have. The popcorn is an inexpensive and convenient snack that I can easily bring to school. It doesn’t have an overbearing flavor either. It’s just pure popcorn that tastes good without that buttery texture that often covers your hands when you eat it.

TruFru Strawberries- The Best Frozen Treat

One of my favorite sweet treats after a long day of school is a bowl of TruFru Strawberries! I have always loved chocolate-covered strawberries (I mean who doesn’t…) and when I found TruFru I knew immediately it was going to be one of my favorite snacks ever! It is such a refreshing treat as the combination of tart fruit and smooth white and milk chocolate mix perfectly together! TruFru has a wide variety of chocolate-covered fruits such as cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and pineapple coconut! They even have additional flavors such as banana and peanut butter. There are options for everyone and these are such a great alternative when you need a sweet treat!

These snacks are top-tier in my opinion as they all hit the right flavor notes–sweet, salty, and satisfying. Whether it is a salty Nutella snack, indulgent chocolate-covered strawberries, or a handful of yummy gummy Nerds Gummy Clusters, each offers its own satisfaction for any mood you may be in!