My favorite banned books

From elementary school silent reading to my recent reads

We have all seen book bans become more rampant in previous years as more states restrict famous books in grade school classrooms. In the 2023-24 school year, there were more than 10,000 book bans in public schools. Classics like 1984, A Wrinkle in Time, and To Kill a Mockingbird have been banned because of their messages on larger social issues like racism and classism in warped, dystopian societies which is controversial to many Americans.

Now with more conservative legislators in office who have plans to dismantle the Department of Education, books are under even more attack. Many parents and families are becoming more concerned about what their children will be able to read in school, as reading about important social phenomena and American history is a large part of building literacy and fostering the education system in our country.

Something I love about my local Barnes & Noble is that there is always a sign on the Banned Books table that says, “Go ahead. Be a rebel. Read your heart out.” Even while Americans and politicians continue to politicize books and target their authors to keep their children away from untraditional concepts like LGBTQ+ characters, police brutality, and fantasy, several organizations are standing firm against this and are pushing for education over comfort. Here is a list of my top 5 favorite popular banned books I have read over the years.

1. Bridge to Terabithia

A lovely tale about friendship, imagination, and embracing your true self even in the face of defying social expectations. Jess is seen as an outsider at his school, but one day the new girl Leslie moves in next door, eager to become friends with him. Jess is apprehensive at first, but the two of them eventually become inseparable. They create a special place for just the two of them to let their creativity flow, Terabithia.

2. To Kill a Mockingbird

An all-time favorite for everyone with its lifelong lessons of justice and courage. Scout is a young girl growing up in segregated Alabama during the Great Depression, while her white lawyer father Atticus Finch defends a Black man, Tom Robinson, falsely accused of a sexual crime. Little Scout navigates the prejudices and complexities of her hometown while watching her father’s integrity and commitment to the trial in defending Tom.

3. The Fault in Our Stars

A beautiful but tragic romance between two high schoolers. Hazel was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 13 and eventually began attending a Cancer Kid Support Group. Handsome Augustus Waters, a patient in remission, begins attending the group and her life is suddenly no longer as unordinary as she once thought it was. Their romance blossoms and they live out a “little infinity” in the time they have together.

4. The Kite Runner

Another one you’ll see on most people’s lists. A heavy commentary on the implications of classism and its complex relationships in traditional societies like Afghanistan. The main character Amir is a Sunni Muslim best friends with his servant Hassan, a Shia Muslim. When Amir betrays Hassan one day and their friendship ends, Amir lives with the harsh consequences of his actions in a war-torn region while seeking redemption.

5. They Both Die at the End

A story about two boys who befriend each other on their End Day. In a slightly dystopian New York City, Rufus and Mateo are both notified by Death-Cast that they have one day left to live. The two strangers match with each other on the Last Friend app and meet up to live their last day together. The title gives away the ending, but it is a heartbreaking story about finding friendship in unexpected places and treating each day like a lifetime.

While the rise in banned books is upsetting for many of us book lovers, we’ll never forget the strides made by these authors in repairing American history by bringing awareness to these social issues through beautiful literature. We will continue to do what we love most and push back. So go ahead, be a rebel, and read your heart out.