The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Growing up, I struggled to tame my frizz and control my wild hair. As a young girl, either my dad or aunt would style my hair in the morning, but of course, as a young kid, I always felt like they were pulling my hair to oblivion and asked them to stop (I swear I would come home to clumps of my hair on the ground sometimes).

Once I was in fifth grade, I became obsessed with The Hunger Games, and I wore a Katniss braid every day for a few months. After teaching myself how to braid hair, I braided it every day in varying styles until the last day of 8th grade.

One day, I’m not sure what compelled me to use some of my aunt’s hair products and leave my hair curly, but I received so many compliments that I started browsing YouTube for curly hair videos, which began my curly hair journey. I even had people asking me if my curls were natural since people had never seen my hair so curly.

After years of trying products, I’ve finally found products I feel confident recommending to others.The best way to ensure your curls look good is a good haircut. It is ideal for those with curly hair to have some layers. Otherwise, it may give off a triangle shape, especially the shorter the hair is.

The first step to a good routine is shampoos and conditioners. I like to use the double shampoo method. I only shampoo my hair once a week, as it gets super dry if I shampoo too often. Occasionally, using a clarifying shampoo helps break down oil and product buildup. Below are some of my favorite shampoos and conditioners.

K18 is a great brand for those looking to repair their damaged hair, whether from lightening products or heat damage. I personally love this combo because after one use, my curls had so much definition and shine, and the conditioner is super rich and moisturizing.

Kenra’s products not only smell great but also make hair look just as good. After a few uses, the Kenra Triple Repair left my hair feeling soft and healthier. I have previously lightened my hair, which caused it to get dry over time, and this combo helped my hair feel better. I also recommend their clarifying shampoo. It’s not too stripping, but it rids the hair of buildup.

On the lower price point, the Not Your Mothers combo does what it needs to do without breaking the bank. I used this a while back, and it moisturized my hair very well. I stopped using it because I felt like I could find better, but it works as a cheaper alternative.

Now, I will get into some styling products I like to use. I love Aussie Miracle Curls Leave-In Conditioner because it doesn’t break the bank and works well when detangling my hair. I even like putting some in my spray bottle to help detangle when restyling my hair in the morning, and it’s gotten knotty overnight. It’s a DIY detangling spray I learned back in cosmetology school.

I’m not one to use a super long styling routine, especially because I am not a morning person. I need something quick and easy for those days when I spend a little more time in bed than I should have.

These four products do similar things, but I like to reserve them for different styling days. When I want a good hold with a bearable crunch for definition, I like to use the Kenra Curl Creme. When I want something similar but with less crunch, I use the Oligo Curl Balm or Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Defining Cream. I like to use the It’s a 10 Coily Miracle Gelled Oil when looking for definition and shine. With any styling product, if it feels too crunchy, all you have to do is scrunch, and it should break the shell of the product a little bit and make it less crunchy!

It took me years to find a routine that would work for me. Don’t get discouraged! I hope my favorite products and tips help you find a routine that works for you. Happy styling!