This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Thank You to Those Who Will Forever Hold A Special Place in My Heart

Welp, the time has come in my article writing journey: writing my last one :(

There is so so so so much that has happened to me during my college years, but nothing was as amazing as my time in HerCampus at George Mason University. Joining my first semester as a transfer student was one of the most nerve-racking, but exciting, experiences, as I had th e opportunity to join a club that was quite literally what I wanted to do for a career. I was so ready to start writing articles and the people that I met along the way were the cherry-on-top of my experience.

After being a writer for a year and a half and getting to experience the luxuries of being on the e-board, I truly thank this club for all the amazing opportunities that it has given me. ! I was able to get experience in being an editor for such an amazing staff of writers that have such amazingly bright futures ahead of them. And with that, I was able to get an internship at a magazine publication, and that would have not been possible without HerCampus.

However, I can’t solely thank HerCampus as there were other experiences in my time at college that have allowed me to find my true self and give me the confidence to succeed. Starting with my freshman year at Christopher Newport University. It was definitely a breath of fresh air to be away from home, being in a new area, and being able to experience being independent. I fell in love with the school and had some great professors who made the tough transition into college as-easy-as-possible. But, not everything can be so happy and bright.

Being away from home took that “academic weapon” mindset that I had and threw it out the window. I started not going to classes, procrastinating EVERY assignment, and enjoying all the fun little moments, rather than working towards my degree. I was caught up in friendships and drama that I ultimately found myself to be a completely different person than who I was before. FinallyI had a reality check. After my first semester, and finally getting my mojo back (and finding a boyfriend along the way…) I was able to find this new me, a much better me I’d say! This new me decided to transfer to a school closer to home and find the balance and motivation that I had in high school to complete my degree. That change now has me graduating a semester early so I’d say it worked.

It was definitely a little sad at the beginning of the new semester as I didn’t have the thrill of packing up for school—making those packing lists or finding where my dorm was—it was just normal. However, I was able to secure an on-campus job the summer before my first semester through University Career Services, which was such a great way to learn about the campus and get insider information from the other student workers and staff to ensure that my time at George Mason was worthwhile. I was able to meet and help so many students in need of jobs and guide them in the right direction, which was gratifying too!

Lastly, one of the greatest impacts on me was joining Gamma Phi Beta. I never ever thought of joining a sorority, nonetheless at a commuter school, but it gave me a place to call home. I found a group of women that I discovered I could be myself with and not torn to pieces because of the way that I was. I found a sisterhood, that even in the ups and downs, will be there for me in times of stress and sorrow. My sisters will always take my mind off the worries in my life just by being there and being themselves. I was also able to have leadership positions that helped me grow my confidence and professionalism, which I thought would never happen. I gained a family that I love so much! I was even able to encourage them to join HerCampus in hopes that they cherish it just as much as I did and continue to share their voice.

A Graduating Senior’s Advice

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for me, but it’s for these experiences in college that made it oh so much better. Don’t take these opportunities for granted and always seek out new ones because they have so many more positive effects than just being a resume-booster. They can help you meet so many incredible people, gain leadership skills, and can ultimately get you your dream job. Don’t let one bad experience deter you away from meeting so many more. Join those clubs, go to those meetings, and put your best foot forward in each decision to get the most out of it!

Thank you, again, for the best 2 years, HerCampus <3