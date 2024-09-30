This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Facing Monsters While Having Fun

In my previous article, “6 Things to Do This Fall: DMV Edition” I recommended going to Field of Screams in Maryland. Last weekend, I was given the opportunity to experience what Field of Screams has to offer this fall. I experienced the food, the Slaughter Factory, and their infamous Super Screams Haunted Trail.

The first thing I did at Field of Screams was try out the food and enjoy the seating by one of their many fire pits. There were a lot of food options, which made it hard for me to decide what I wanted to eat. They had pulled pork sandwiches, wings, funnel cakes, mac and cheese, etc., not to mention my favorite food item… s’mores.

As we ate our food and made s’mores, various “monsters” were unleashed to walk around the eating area, scaring anyone in their path. I really enjoyed this part; it was funny to see the actors scare other guests and fun to be scared.

While my friend and I were eating, we had several monsters approach us, including a clown. It’s important to note that my friend and I are terrified of clowns, and this one was no exception; he looked terrifying. As he approached us, my friend and I froze and were scared out of our minds.

However, after the clown gave us a good scare, he lightened up the mood by saying he and my friend were “twinning” after she complimented the clown on his red hair, and he commented on hers.

Every encounter I had with the actors was really fun and truly one of my favorite parts there.

After eating, we were able to do a walk-through of the Slaughter Factory with the lights on, which prepared me for the regular walk-through. Once we finished the lights-on tour, it was time for my friend and I to reenter the Slaughter Factory, this time with the lights off and terrifying actors.

Personally, I have never gone into a haunted house-type building before, and the Field of Screams’ Slaughter Factory lived up to my expectations. Though I felt better about going through the haunted attraction since I had seen it with the lights on, I was quickly reminded of my fear when I went in.

My friend and I held hands in fear while we walked through the factory full of screaming monsters and flashing lights.

I told my friend I’d guide the way as she held my hand, but I got so scared I ended up forgetting to do so— which led to her walking into a prop of a hanging dead pig…scaring us both even more, but also giving us some laughs.

From the terrifying actors popping out of every nook and cranny to the gruesome props, the Slaughter Factory was really well done.

When my friend and I finished the Slaughter Factory, we decided to walk around, watch the monsters, and take a photo with one of them as we waited for the Super Screams Haunted Trail.

Now, because the trail was a mile, I don’t have enough time to go into detail, though I wish I could; it was fun, scary, and entertaining.

Once the sun sets, the trail takes you through the woods, and through countless haunted houses, each section having a different theme. Themes included a haunted campsite, a scary carnival, eerie witches, etc. I never knew what to expect and I absolutely loved it.

Though all of the haunted houses had good scares, the one that scared me the most was one of the first few houses.

After some twists and turns in said house, I looked behind me to say something to my friend but was instead face-to-face with a ghostly monster. I screamed (more like a squeal) and walked as fast as I could out of the house.

When I turned around again to see if my friend saw what happened, I was, again, face-to-face with the ghost, and she followed me down the trail a bit, bending her arms in a possessed way. Once I got far away from the house, my friend caught up and told me she actually saw the ghost before I did, so she slowed down so I was the victim instead of her (thanks, Susie).

If any of what I’ve mentioned in this article is too scary, keep in mind Field of Screams also has carnival games, so don’t let the super spooky stuff keep you from enjoying this attraction. Having said that, definitely expect to be scared regardless of what activities you choose to do; you never know what monsters are lurking around.

Overall, Field of Screams is perfect for anyone who wants to have a scare or two this fall. I had a great time, and if you decide to go, I recommend bringing some friends!