Unmaking Hollywood

While scrolling through Instagram, I stumbled upon a post that grabbed my attention, “Lynda Carter: The Mexican Wonder Woman.” I paused and thought to myself, “How did I not know this? Why isn’t this more widely known?”

Hollywood has long been a beacon of dreams and aspirations, but it has also been a place where many actors have had to hide or downplay their true identities to fit industry standards. This trend is particularly evident among Latino actors, who have often been encouraged to conceal their heritage to appeal to a broader audience.

Lynda Carter, best known for her iconic role as Wonder Woman, serves as a prime example of this practice. Her story, along with those of other notable actors, highlights the historical removal of Latino identities in Hollywood.

Latinos in Hollywood: the Rocky Road to Representation

Lynda Carter, born as Lynda Jean Córdova Carter in Phoenix, Arizona, is of Mexican descent through her mother. Despite her cultural heritage, Carter’s Mexican roots were often minimized during her rise to fame in the 1970s.

Her last name was changed from “Córdova” to “Carter” to make her appear less ethnically distinct and more “appealing”. This practice wasn’t unfamiliar to Carter, as it was a strategy employed by Hollywood to ensure that rising actors could fit into the industry’s narrow definitions of marketability.

Carter’s role as Wonder Woman made her a cultural icon and a symbol of female empowerment. However, the erasure of her Latino heritage meant that her success was often viewed through a lens that did not fully acknowledge her true identity. This not only affected her personal sense of self but also shaped public perception, reinforcing the idea that Latino identities needed to be hidden to achieve mainstream success.

In the early days of Hollywood, the industry was dominated by narrow standards of beauty and marketability. These strict standards often excluded ethnic minorities. Latino actors, in particular, faced significant pressure to conform to these ideals. This meant changing their names, altering their appearances, and downplaying their cultural backgrounds to fit the mold of what was considered “acceptable” in mainstream cinema.

Lynda Carter’s experience is not an isolated case. Many other Latino actors have faced similar pressures to hide their heritage. Another example of this is Freddie Prinze Jr., who is best known for playing Fred in the live action Scooby Doo movies. He, of course, faced similar challenges.

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most well-known actors, particularly for his ’90s teen movies, Prinze rarely had the opportunity to play characters that reflected his cultural background. Born to the late comedian Freddie Prinze, who was of Puerto Rican descent, Freddie Prinze Jr. often found himself cast in roles that did not acknowledge his Latino heritage.

Unpacking the Misrepresentation of the Latinx Community in Films

The pressure to hide their Latino heritage had significant personal and professional impacts on these actors. Many struggled with their hidden identities, feeling a sense of loss and disconnection from their cultural roots.

This internal conflict often affected their mental health and sense of self-worth. Professionally, the erasure of their true identities meant that they were often cast in stereotypical roles that did not reflect their true range and talent.

By conforming to Hollywood’s narrow standards, these actors reinforced the idea that Latino identities were not appealing or acceptable in mainstream cinema. This not only limited their opportunities, but also pushed harmful stereotypes and biases within the industry.

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the need for better representation and inclusivity in Hollywood. Many Latin actors are now embracing their heritage and using their platforms to advocate for change. Actors such as America Ferrera, Xochitl Gomez, and Oscar Isaac have been vocal about their cultural backgrounds and the importance of authentic representation in the industry.

Hispanic Representation in the Media: Ongoing Challenges

While progress has been made, there is still quite a bit of work to be done, not only to fix the past, but to better the future. Hollywood continues to grapple with issues of diversity and inclusion, and the legacy of erasure and assimilation still lingers. However, the increasing visibility and success of Latino actors who proudly embrace their heritage is a positive sign that the industry is moving in the right direction.