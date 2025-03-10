This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Even though I went to New Orleans for Mardi Gras and had a blast, the highlight of my trip was by far the food. People travel from all over the world for the culinary experience of New Orleans, and once you arrive, it’s easy to see why. After eating my way through the city, here are five things I insist you must try on your trip to New Orleans:

Beignets

To put it plainly, beignets are French donuts. In reality, they are so much more. They are little squares of deep-fried heaven covered in powdered sugar. While Cafe Du Monde is the most well-known place to get beignets in New Orleans, there are several places around the city you can try them. Cafe Beignet has several locations; I also tried beignets at The Vintage on Magazine Street.

Regardless of where you get them, or which location has your favorite, beignets are a must. Also, if you want beignets at home, you can buy beignet mix from both Cafe Du Monde and Cafe Beignet. For Cafe Du Monde, it’s possible to even order it online.

Gumbo

Like beignets, Gumbo is something you can find all around New Orleans, and I’ve heard from locals that New Orleans is the city that knows how to do it right. Gumbo is best described as a flavor-filled stew, consisting of meat or seafood with vegetables stirred in with a roux. I tried a seafood okra gumbo at The Gumbo Shop near Jackson Square. Not only was the gumbo very good, the atmosphere of the restaurant was very comfortable and the staff was incredibly nice.

Po’Boy

The Airbnb I stayed in was near Magazine Street, so that was where my friend and I spent most of our time when we weren’t in the city. Even though it’s not as bustling as Bourbon Street, there are a lot of shops along Magazine Street, and plenty of food to try.

For dinner one night, I tried a shrimp po’boy at Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar. A po’boy is a sandwich original to New Orleans, typically served on a sub-style bun with different fillings.

At Joey’s, you get the option of having either a whole po’boy or a half po’boy for a reduced price. Already having eaten a bunch of great food that day, I opted for the half po’boy. Don’t worry, it didn’t disappoint. Their cornbread, which I got as an appetizer, was also to die for.

Hurricane

If you drink alcohol and are interested in sampling some of New Orleans’ cocktails, you have to try the hurricane. The Hurricane made its debut in the 1940s, originating from the French Quarter at Pat O’Brien’s bar.

Both dark and light rum are included in hurricanes, along with various fruit syrups and fruit juices including, but not limited to, passion fruit syrup, orange juice, and lime juice. As someone who isn’t a big fan of citrusy stuff, I really enjoyed the hurricane I had at the Voodoo Lounge on North Rampart Street.

Alligator

If you’re feeling adventurous, New Orleans is a place where you can try alligator. Specifically, Dat Dog on Magazine Street is a place where you can try alligator. As the restaurant name would suggest, Dat Dog is most known for its hot dogs, and one of their dogs is made of alligator sausage. I received this recommendation from an Uber driver, and I figured trying an alligator hotdog was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

At Dat Dog, you have a choice between many different dogs if alligator is not to your taste, and you also have numerous options for toppings and sides. I got my alligator sausage with a topping of chipotle mayo, and while I was nervous, it tasted great. It might not have tasted like chicken, but it still tasted good.

One of my favorite parts about traveling is sampling the local cuisine, and I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a flavor profile in a city like I have in New Orleans. When you visit, trying the food should be one of your top priorities. This city has something for everyone, and everything has its own special, New Orleans twist. Though your stomach may end up hating you for all the grease you’re eating, it’ll be worth it.