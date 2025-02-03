The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like clockwork, each winter break I enter a reading frenzy where I read every single book I can get my hands on. These four weeks are the perfect time for me to finish off my reading challenge for the year and then kick off my reading challenge for the new year. This winter break was no different. With four weeks of reading and a 24-hour readathon, I read 12 books! Though I would love to discuss all 12 of those books in length, I decided to discuss my top 5!

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

The Handmaid’s Tale has been one of the most popular banned books in the United States for years. It was so popular (and still is) that it got its own show in 2017.

I fell into the trap of show consumerism and watched about two seasons of the show before I even touched the book. I am not ashamed to say that wasn’t a good decision, seeing as though the book picks up right in the middle of all of the turmoil. Anyway, the book was so good, of course, that I decided to read the second one.

I actually never knew there was a sequel until recently. For years people were demanding a sequel from Margaret Atwood, and when she gave it to the people, there were some very conflicting statements about it.

Some thought it made no sense and wasn’t needed. Others thought it was great and did a nice job of wrapping up the cliffhanger she left fans with for so many years. Personally, I enjoyed it and would recommend it to anyone who has read the first one.

The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton

Oh. My. God. I don’t care what others have said about this book–it is easily in my top ten favorite books ever. Not that I want to expose myself here, but I had previously checked it out of the library about two years ago (I regret it every day).

When I first got it, I read about two pages and decided that it wasn’t for me. Respectfully, and disrespectfully, I was an idiot. WHY did I wait? Seriously, I have never read a book that was so confusing and complex in all the right ways before this one.

I have nothing but good things to say about it. When I gave my review, I noticed that there were quite a few people who did not like it as much as I did. I rarely give five-star reviews, but this one deserved it wholeheartedly.

Twelve Years a Slave by Solomon Northup

I had bought this book in middle school, but I wasn’t quite aware of how serious and mature it was for my age, which is why I am glad I did not read it when I was that young. I watched the movie, which of course was done beautifully in a haunting way, so I knew I eventually wanted to read the book.

The movie, and now the novel, made me sit in silence for a while. The first-hand testament was so raw and tragic. I felt a heavy and overwhelming sense of grief, which is the feeling this book should invoke. I am glad I read the book though, and I should read more books like that to gain awareness of more stories like Solomon Northups.

Ariadne by Jennifer Saint

Give me a Greek Mythology book and you will become my favorite person. Ever since my nerdy deep dive into Percy Jackson in middle school, I have become obsessed with myths and history.

I will take a mythology or historical fiction book over romance or fantasy ANY DAY. Though it wasn’t one of my favorite Greek Mythology books (shout out to The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller), it was still beautifully written. Something about this book captured horror and grief and even joy in such beautifully expressed ways.

The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang

This has been on my TBR forever!! I used to read book series all of the time when I was younger, but something about getting older has made me lose the motivation for them. I am now a one-and-done sort of girl. This book changed that.

I read the first one, unfortunately finishing it on the last day of break…and now I’m too busy to read the rest of the series. Like, are you kidding me? It covers such a large span of time throughout the book, which kept it interesting, but each part never felt too short.

It covered each time in the main character’s life perfectly and I am so excited to read the next two! To me, it felt like a more complex dystopian world like The Hunger Games, with history and wit involved. I redact my statement on fantasy books!

Although the semester has started back up, I am still making time for reading when I can. My classes are very reading heavy so my motivation is lower than it was over winter break, but time will fly quickly and Spring break will be here in no time. A few books I am hoping to read then are The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon, A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara, and Januaries by Olivie Blake! Two of those books are very dense but I have heard so many good things about them! I can’t wait to see what they have in store for me!