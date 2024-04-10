Elevate Your Look in the Workplace – with DMV Stylist Elizabeth Gibbens

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Introducing local fashion consultant Elizabeth Gibbens and her upcoming event.

As a public relations student at George Mason University, one of our required courses is Comm 331 – PR Campaigns. The class teaches you about every aspect that is required for a successful PR campaign while also giving you the opportunity to practice with a real client. Here enters Elizabeth Gibbens, a long-time student of fashion. Her origins started in Louisiana where she launched her first fashion-related business in 1999 titled Bayou Buse. Since then, Gibbens has stayed close to fashion while working in a communications job with the World Bank. She wants to continue her fashion dream and restart her fashion consulting service, Elizabeth Gibbens Style. My team was asked to create a campaign for her and set EPG Style up for success in 2024.

Elizabeth Gibbens has loved fashion throughout her life. Whether she is helping her family figure out what to wear or working at big name companies like Saks Fifth Ave and Dior, Gibbens has laced fashion through every aspect of her life. She even went back to school at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City to attend courses specifically related to image-consulting and styling to learn more about the career field. Gibbens’s experiences at the World Bank allow her to have an edge above her fellow consultant competitors. She is able to blend her fashion knowledge with her communications skills to help her clients cultivate both their attire, and their full image.

Elizabeth Gibbens Style, a fashion consulting service, provides customers with personalized style and image services that focus on individuality and sustainability. While she would love to work with clients year-round, a lot of Gibbens’ work relates to the professional environment and how to elevate a basic work image into something unique, confident, and eye-catching. As her PR team, we have conducted primary and secondary research to develop our campaign. Similarly, we are planning an event to showcase her skills and business to Mason students.

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, George Mason‘s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) chapter will host Gibbens as a guest speaker. To make the event fun and interactive, while also showcasing Elizabeth Gibbens Style, we plan to showcase the “333 challenge.” For those who do not know what this is, the 333 Challenge was developed off of a capsule wardrobe and has been extremely popular on TikTok. The trend requires 3 tops, 3 bottoms and 3 pairs of shoes to challenge you to create as many different outfits as possible. Elizabeth Gibbens values sustainability through her services, so this type of challenge not only showcases her styling abilities, but also highlights how important sustainability in fashion is to her.

If you are interested in learning more about maximizing your look, especially for that summer internship or new job, come join PRSSA and Elizabeth Gibbens Style this week at Horizon Hall suite 5225 at George Mason University.