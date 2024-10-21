Deep Dive into Dancing with the Stars: Dedication Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

For episode five of Dancing with the Stars the theme is all about dedication. Contestants were asked to dedicate a dance to someone of their choosing. With only nine couples left, tensions are getting high to see who will make the cut.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong did a Contemporary dance to “I Hope You Dance,” by Lee Ann Womack. The dance was dedicated to Chandler’s mother. While Chandler’s performance was visually stunning, her score went down slightly from the week prior. She has incredibly strong skills, but I feel that she needs to fully let loose and give into the emotions that dance brings out. Another aspect to consider, with her consistently being at the top, is the judges might expect more from her due to her prior dance experience.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold danced an Argentine Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes. The dance was dedicated to men’s gymnastics, which Stephen received a bronze medal for the US men’s gymnastics team in at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This dance was the breakout Steven had been waiting for. Perhaps it is because he is a gymnast, but I feel his scores have been harsh. This dance might just be his strongest yet.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson performed a Contemporary dance to “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” by X Ambassadors. It was dedicated to former NCAA head football coach Mike Leach, who passed away in 2022. All I can say for this dance is WOW. Although Danny has been doing fairly well in the competition, most of his dances were not quite of the level of his competitors. The levels of raw emotion mixed with his outstanding control, made for a masterpiece. It is safe to say that this contemporary piece could be a game changer for Danny in the competition, if he can keep it up.

BBC Studios/Youtube

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach performed a Rumba to “Shoot For The Stars” by Dwight Howard, with the dance being dedicated to Dwight’s children. To be quite honest, Dwight seems to be losing momentum in the competition. His first dance took myself (and many others) by surprise by how lively and in tune with the music he was. However, since then, viewers have been left slightly disappointed by his performances. If he is able to work on cleaning up his movements I do believe a comeback is still possible, but it would need to be soon or they risk being voted off.

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Céline Dion. This was dedicated to Phaedra’s mother. Although the dance was entertaining to watch, I fear that without finding her spark Phaedra might soon be on the chopping block. Her performances have been good, but lack any major growth.

In between the contestants, Derek and his wife, Haley Erbert, performed a contemporary piece to “Beautiful Things (Acoustic)” by Benson Boone. Their dance was to portray the struggles they faced together after Haley’s health struggles with her surprise cranial hematoma in 2023. The couple shared that they were unsure if she was ever going to be able to dance again. Overall there was not a single dry eye in the house after their sentimental number.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko presented a Salsa to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William. Their dance was dedicated to Brooks’ sisters, who joined her on stage at the start of the dance. In Brooks’ defense, I feel that whoever planned her dance directly after the tribute from Derek and Haley, was not thinking properly. Dance wise, she is fairly talented, however her ‘sexy’ angle makes her character seem to lack depth. In the end, Brooks and Gleb were eliminated this week.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson danced a Viennese Waltz to “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims. The dance was dedicated to Joey’s fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, whom Joey met on ‘The Bachelor.’ He was tied at the top with Danny Amendola from judges scores, but I can’t help but feel that their dances were not of the same level. His dancing has been notable, but after receiving the first 9 of the season, I expect a little more.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten Rumbaed to the floor to “My Way” by Yseult. Dedicated to Ilona’s U.S. women’s national rugby sevens team, who won bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Last week she was disheartened by how she performed, but this week she did things her way. With significant improvements each week, Ilona will not be leaving the competition without a fight.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber presented a Foxtrot to “The Archer” by Taylor Swift. Tran decided to dedicate the dance to Taylor Swift, for the hard times her music has gotten her through. For their scores they danced well this week, but this will need to push harder to reach the top of the leaderboard. Personally I feel some weeks they have been underscored (but that’s my bias.)

Dedication Night came and left with Danny and Joey at the top of the leaderboard, and Brooks being sent home. Next week will be the audience favorite Disney night with the addition of team dances. Tune in to find out who will come out on top and who will be sent home.