Which ‘Sex And The City’ Character Are You?

“Sex and the City” is about four iconic friends navigating the dating scene in New York City. All four girls are vastly different, but perfect in their own ways.

Take a look at the main four girls of “Sex and the City” and their personality traits to see who you relate to the most.

Carrie Bradshaw Carrie Bradshaw, the ultimate “it girl.” Being Carrie Bradshaw is all about embracing the chaos of life and love. It’s a whirlwind of late-night adventures, deep conversations over cosmos and glamorous fashion choices. She’s a dreamer with an unshakeable belief in love and the magic of life. With a creative spirit, she turns everyday tasks into memorable moments. At her core, she’s resilient — navigating heartbreak and challenges with humor and a sense of style, all while seeking to find her place in the world. Some other characteristics to describe Carrie are: Confident Fashionista Confident Witty Courageous Intrusive Spontaneous Expressive Passionate Personality Type: ENFJ – Often referred as the “Protagonist,” they are characterized by their warmth, charisma and strong desire to connect with others. They are natural leaders and are inspiring and motivating to those around them with their vision and empathy. “The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself” Carrie Bradshaw Samantha Jones Samantha Jones, the ultimate girls’ girl. Being Samantha Jones is all about embracing confidence, sexuality and unapologetic dramatics. She lives life on her own terms, celebrating her independence and enjoying passionate relationships without the constraints of convention. Jones has a heart full of loyalty and fiercely supports her friends while challenging societal norms. Her adventurous spirit and bold personality make every day an exciting opportunity for self-expression and pleasure. She uplifts and empowers those around her while always staying true to her own desires and ambitions. She is also: Honest Protective Nonchalant Bold Empowering Explorative Flirty Dramatic Personality Type: ESTP – Often referred as the “Dynamo,” they are characterized by their energetic, spontaneous and action-oriented nature. They thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy taking risks. “I’ll try anything once” Samantha Jones Miranda Hobbes Miranda Hobbes, the ultimate realist. Being Miranda Hobbes is all about perfecting the balance of the dream career and dream social life. With a sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude, Miranda handles relationship struggles and societal expectations head-on. However, behind her tough exterior lies a deep loyalty to her friends, making her a steadfast confidante through life’s ups and downs and a source of wisdom in any situation. Hobbes is also: Fiery Ambitious Direct Realistic Driven Truthful No-nonsense Resourceful Personality Type: INTJ – Often referred as the “Mastermind,” they are characterized by their strategic thinking and independence. They are highly analytical and prefer to approach problems with logic and rationality. “It’s ridiculous. I want to enjoy my success, not apologize for it” Miranda Hobbes Charlotte York Charlotte York, the ultimate lover girl. Being Charlotte York is all about being a romantic at heart, always dreaming of fairy-tale endings and cherishing friendships. With her love for all things art, decor and elegance, Charlotte brings a sense of grace to every situation. Despite her idealism she faces the ups and downs of love with resilience, striving to stay true to herself, while pursuing what makes her happy. York can also be described as: Hopeless-romantic Kind Sweet Polite Traditionalist Optimistic Loyal Thoughtful Personality Type: ISFJ – Often referred as the “Nurturer,” they are characterized by their warmth, practicality and dedication to helping other. “I believe there’s one perfect person out there to complete you”

Each of these iconic characters is special in their own way. You may be a mix of a few, or maybe you are reflected in your favorite character.