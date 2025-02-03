This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Many of us might not know this, since we’re so inundated with the stress of the holidays at the end of the year, but December is actually National Giving Month. It was officially recognized as the National Month of Giving by the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations & Executives located in Washington D.C. They declared the month a time to celebrate those who go an extra mile with charitable giving and acts of volunteerism in all sectors like human, environmental, educational, health, and public, and to encourage more civilians to do the same. While it may seem like adding something extra to our plate in December (especially as college students) is not possible, there is always time to make the smallest impact. Every little action makes a difference in bettering our society. In the spirit of National Giving Month, here are 5 easy ways to give back to our communities:

1. Consider giving some money to a charity

This is the easiest way to make a contribution if you have the financial means because any amount makes a difference for vulnerable populations. Charities across the country like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, American Red Cross, and the World Wildlife Fund are popular organizations for giving back during the holidays, but of course, there is a social cause out there that aligns with everyone’s interests.

2. Try volunteering at a local nonprofit

Nonprofit organizations in big cities are always in need of extra hands during the holidays when demand is high. Places in D.C. like the DC Central Kitchen and Ronald McDonald House Charities help communities which are underserved, and they continue to function because of volunteer dedication. This is also a great alternative for those of us who don’t have too many resources to donate but are willing to give our time.

3. Donate extra food and clothes

We’re all guilty of overconsumption, myself included. We convince ourselves we need certain things and then they pile up in our closets and pantries and go untouched for months, sometimes even years. The good thing about clothes is that they never age, and most nonperishable food items have a long-term expiration date. Local charities and food banks are great for this and are especially in need of donations during the holidays.

4. Say thank you to our frontline workers

A lot of times, frontline workers are the least recognized and appreciated for their work even though they might be physically exposed to danger while keeping others safe and often work inflexible hours. Consider dropping off a batch of homemade cookies by the local fire department or leaving a tray of chocolate truffles in the staff lounge of your university’s English department. Small gestures (with sweet treats) can go a long way!

5. Contribute to science

Particularly with our country’s current political state, it is important to do our part in advancing science, especially if it can improve the lives of the ill. Try donating your blood or hair which can help cancer survivors, burn victims, heart surgery patients, and more. You can also try participating as a subject in a research study (often times paid), so that these researchers can get one step closer to discovering an effective intervention.

While most of us in college don’t have the money to donate to charity, which might seem like the obvious way to give back to our communities, there are a number of unique ways to help out which will fit your interests! From volunteering for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to spreading awareness about the National Alliance on Mental Illness, there is something out there for everyone during the season of giving!