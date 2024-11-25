This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars is coming close to the end, last Tuesday went out with a bang for the semi-finals. With only five couples left, fans are on the edge of their seats to see who has what it takes to make it to the finals. This week, couples had to perform both one ballroom and one Latin dance that they had not done so far in the season.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong opened the night with a Salsa to “Spicy Margarita” by Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé, then later a Foxtrot to “Too Sweet” by Hozier. It has to be said that Chandler is undoubtedly an amazing dancer. However, as great as her first dance was, I did not feel the wow factor from it (which in the semifinals is a fairly big deal). While I cannot say I agree with some of the low scores she has had, it is understandable since she is more difficult to judge (due to not seeing consistent improvement, as she has been strong since the start). However, it is worth mentioning that their Foxtrot was both stunning and jaw dropping.

BBC Studios/YouTube

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson performed a Foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” by Erin Boheme featuring District 78 and a Paso Doble to “Come Together” by Lennon & McCartney. Now I might be biased for saying this (as I am rooting for him strongly) but these dances were WINNER material. As the judges said themselves, Joey’s foxtrot was something straight out of the Old Hollywood Fred Astaire era. With every ounce of poise and weightlessness, both dances were a great success.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten began with a Paso Doble to “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras and a Viennese Waltz to “Golden Hour” by JVKE. Out of these two dances, it was clear the Viennese Waltz suited her significantly better. Their Paso Doble was alluring and sexy but still came off as stiff at times. Meanwhile, the Viennese Waltz possessed a new level of grace and femininity from Ilona we had yet to fully see this season. It is safe to say this dance was most definitely her golden hour.

BBC Studios/YouTube

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson danced a Viennese Waltz to “Gravity” by John Mayer and a Salsa to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin. As Danny has started to come out as a top contender these past few episodes, I could not help but feel a little disappointed with these dances. While their Viennese Waltz was enjoyable and their Salsa held numerous impressive tricks, Danny did not seem to do as much dancing as the others (which this late in the competition could keep him from winning).

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold presented a Cha Cha to “Bailar” by Deorro featuring Elvis Crespo and closed the night with a Tango to “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap. As said by the judges, the Cha Cha got the better of Steven. It was clear through his sometimes stiff or jerky movements that he was not in his comfort zone with this dance. In the end, their Tango made up for it with their strong frame and focused movements. Even with his glasses falling off MID DANCE he still stayed perfectly on time.

In the end, it was revealed that NO ONE was being sent home. All points from Tuesday will be carried over to the finals. On the show’s part, this was an incredibly wise decision. This season has become overwhelmingly popular with support for the stars, meaning many more will plan to tune in to cheer on their favorites. Be sure to watch and vote as this will be your last chance this season!