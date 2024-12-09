Dancing with the Stars: Finale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

The time we have all been waiting for has finally arrived: the season finale of Dancing with the Stars. After the surprise of having no elimination the episode prior, we get to enjoy seeing all of our favorite top five couples battle it out for the last time. Starting off with the redemption round, couples got a second chance at attempting a dance they previously did not do their best with. After, each star gets a final dance to show off everything they have learned throughout the whole season. Take and seat and grab some popcorn because we have a lot to cover.

Redemption Round

BBC Studios/YouTube

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold started the night strong with a Quickstep to “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts. Watching these two dance together makes it almost impossible to not smile. Together they are both lively and upbeat through every fast step of the jive. Their last jive was not the greatest hit (back in Disney Night), so this was a much needed improvement.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson danced a Cha Cha to “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake. Since these two had not performed the Cha Cha since the first episode, it allowed fans to truly see how far Joey has come with his dancing. While their original dance was not even bad, you can clearly see how much more confident and clean he has become since then.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson opened with a Tango to “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen. Personally I was a little surprised this was the dance the judges chose. Their last Tango was during Halloween Night, where I thought they performed strongly. Still, they seemed to do great here, managing to keep a strong frame with precise movements.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten performed a Jive to “Shake A Tail Feather” by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers. I don’t think anyone was surprised with the choice of the Jive, as their last time performing this (at Hair Metal Night) was also when Ilona ended the night crying. For this couple this was a huge improvement, every kick and twist seemed to be replaced with happiness instead of stress or fear.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong closed this round with a Jive to “APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars. When originally watching, I was not entirely impressed, however the more I’ve gone back the more I’ve started to enjoy this dance. Chandler’s past Jive (Hair Metal Night) seemed to lack the energy, but that was no problem tonight. The room seemed to come alive with every step, making for an enjoyable dance for all.

Freestyle Round

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold began this round with a Freestyle to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. Featuring other members of the US Men’s Olympic Gymnastics team, this dance highlighted Stevens skills and dedication as a gymnast. To be honest, I have lost track of how many times I have gone back to watch this dance again and again. Only being 19 years old, Rylee Arnold deserves a medal for choreographing such a masterpiece. Not only does the dance serve as a reflection on Steven’s time on the Olympic team, but the raw buildup of emotions tells the story of their partnership through this season. From the flowing movements to the little head nod of support, this dance truly stole the night. If you decided to only watch one dance from this episode, please let it be this one!

BBC Studios/YouTube

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson performed a Freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 ft. Jake Simpson. Their dance was inspired by Joey’s love for and time as a tennis coach. This dance had the smoothness that Joey is known for, with some creative tennis racquet choreography. It is worth mentioning that judge Carrie Ann Inaba claimed that she expected more from the choreography. While fans have been quick to agree, I still find it frustrating for Carrie Ann to give this comment to them, and not others who deserved it more (such as Danny and Witney).

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson continued with a Freestyle to “Pink” by Lizzo and “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling. As represented by the song choice, this dance was entirely Barbie themed. As mentioned above, I personally was expecting more from this dance. Although the theme of Barbie was super fun, I was let down by the little amount of dancing that Danny actually did.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten danced a Freestyle to Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon” by District 78 ft Mona Rue. Their dance was symbolic of both Ilona’s growth throughout the entire season as well as the inspiration she provides to others. This dance is everything you can hope for in a freestyle. It was fun, exciting, and kept you on your toes the entire time. If there is one thing Ilona and Alan know how to do, it’s go out with a bang.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong ended the night with a Freestyle to “Hellzapoppin’” by Eyal Vilner Big Band and “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield. They chose to celebrate and dedicate their dance to being the first black couple to make it to the finale of Dancing with the Stars. The storytelling that went into this dance alone was absolutely captivating. Each section seemed to travel through a different period of Black History. There is no one that deserves this momentous occasion more than Chandler and Brandon.

Results

As the night came to an end, it was time to reveal who would be the Champions of season 33. In fifth place was Danny and Witney, then Stephen and Rylee for fourth place. Maybe it wasn’t to others, but this was already slightly shocking to me. If you had asked me two episodes ago, I would have been almost positive that Danny would at least come third. Next came Chandler and Brandon in third place, which again was another incredible shock. Chandler was without a doubt one of the best dancers, but I think since her growth was harder to see it made it hard for some fans to vote for her. Lastly came Ilona and Alan in second and Joey and Jenna in first, taking home the mirror ball trophy (which yes, I did scream with joy about). Thank you for staying along for the ride, make sure to watch next year!