Pop Culture Playground or Influencer Festival?

This past weekend, April 11th-April 13th, Coachella unfolded the musical, fashion-filled, and culturally expressive festival to the world.. While the festival showcased amazing performers such ase Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, and Benson Boone, it also showed the significant amount of influencers and branded experiences, which contributes to the debate of whether Coachella remains a premier music event, or if it has been turned into a platform for social media and marketing.

Coachella Then Vs. Now

Coachella Lineup

The festival’s lineup never fails to disappoint. This weekend featured Charli XCX performing her hit song “apple,” as well as other songs from her BRAT album. She even brought out surprise guests, Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Billie Ellish. Some other key artists were Green Day and Travis Scott. The lineup also featured, which, to me, was the most important, Yo Gabba Gabba! The lineup this year featured artists that catered to all age groups, from toddlers to baby boomers. However, the crowd participating in this event only depicted the Gen Z and Millennial generation. Why is that?

For the past couple of years, Coachella has skyrocketed in popularity as it has been used as a content bank by social media influencers and celebrities. For those who cannot afford to go, or people like me, never know when Coachella is happening until it’s the only thing influencers post about.

Coachella 25 Experience

Influencers use this festival as a way to wear bold fashion options, such as minimalist outfits, boho outfits, or the outfits where nothing goes together. Most outfits that are worn at Coachella are given to influencers by brands as a way to promote their fashion. The outfits gain the most attention and discussion when talking about the festival, similar to the the Grammys.

During Coachella this year, the temperatures reached a scorching temperature of 102°F, causing many issues for those who camped out of their cars. Car camping videos basically boosted the Coachella content on my FYP on TikTok. People practically brought their entire bedroom for a 3 night stay outside. I saw videos of people bringing clothing racks, beds, coffee tables, and couches. Literally anything you could think of, someone brought it.

However, I am sure that the heat and the dust surrounding the area did not make bringing those items worth it. In addition, the lines for showers were hour-long waits, and people had to walk back through the dirt to get back to their car, which defeats the whole purpose of taking a shower. To add on, the general admission tickets were priced at $649! I would expect something a little more enticing if I were to spend that much. However, it makes sense why there has been such an increase of influencers attending over the years. They are able to afford the price and they are given a more lavish living for it,showing that Coachella is more catered towards an influential crowd than a world-wide event.

Overall, Coachella this year demonstrated the true crowd of the festival: influencers. Although the lineup of the musical performances were top-notch, the cost, the living arrangements, and the weather could not persuade me to go to this festival. Influencers were able to have the time of their lives while others, who probably saved so much money to go, suffered and were given no consideration.