Caffeine Alternatives

It’s the start of the semester again! The frosty air hits us straight in the face as we start the new year with new resolutions we have for ourselves to help us reach our goals.

One of my New Year’s resolutions was to take a break from Dunkin’, and finding a different alternative to get that energy boost in the mornings. I have compiled a list of all the alternatives and how they affected me over the past month to help you take a break from coffee.

I tried drinking Green Tea with honey in the mornings, which has 20ml of caffeine, compared to my 174mg cold brew from Dunkin. The benefits I have seen from drinking green tea were that my teeth were less yellow, I had fewer headaches, and I had no more stomach aches.

While it gave me a shot of energy for a couple of hours from when I woke up at 7 am, I began to crash out around 1pm during my psychology class. Personally, I would say green tea was not a better alternative, but I do think it would be a good choice while doing some late-night homework to give you an extra boost.

The second drink I tried was matcha. Dunkin was calling my name, but I still held my ground and ordered a raspberry matcha. I will admit it was my first time trying a matcha, so I was scared I wouldn’t like it due to others mentioning it’s earthy taste.

However, I loved it, so it worth the risk, the raspberry flavoring made it sweet. A small matcha has about 90 mg of caffeine, which isn’t terribly bad, but still it gave me better energy boost than green tea.

Green tea’s effects faded by mid-afternoon, but matcha kept me going till late. Maintaining focus throughout the day became easier because of this.

The benefits I saw in myself while drinking matcha for a week were my teeth also appeared whiter, just like with the green tea, no headaches as well, and I focused more. I still got a stomach ache but it was not as bad as coffee would give me.

Lastly, I tried Guayaki Yerba Mate, which has 30-50 mg of caffeine. I will say it is a little pricey with it being retailed at $3.75 at Giant, but this gave me the energy that I needed. Before, I was falling asleep during a late-night class, but with this drink, I was up doing everything that needed to get done.

Guayaki has different flavors as well, and I am a fan of their Bluephoria. Initially it was an odd drink, which took me a while to get used to, but now I regularly enjoy it!

Out of the three drinks I have experimented with for the past three weeks, Guayaki Yerba Mate is definitely convenient with it being right on campus. Personally, I would say the Dunkin’s Matcha is the best way to go if you need that spring of energy during those sluggish days and to save money as well.

