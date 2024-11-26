This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

I’ve realized I have a bit of a problem when it comes to consuming media. Ever since middle school, I tend to get caught in the cycle of binge-watching whole shows in a single night. And though it may seem cool to have a repertoire of references at any given moment, I would argue that it’s actually a curse. No one ever knows what the hell I’m talking about, and if I can’t speak about these shows to anyone soon I might actually lose it. So in order to lift this lonely burden off my shoulders, these are the best of the best, the creme de la creme, of obscure television.

SKAM

Before Young Royals, before Elite, before Heartstopper, the European teen show that had gay kids frothing at the mouth was the Norwegian series SKAM. SKAM was unique in both its presentation and episode release. The episodes were released in real-time clips – meaning that scenes would be taking place at the same time it was released – and these clips were compiled into an episode at the end of the week. Because of this, social media played a large role in the events of the show, with each character having a real Instagram that fans could comment on that would update along with the clips. This made it feel almost like a documentary to fans who were watching.

As the show progressed, SKAM’s international audience began to grow. Since it didn’t air in other countries and couldn’t be posted on Youtube for copyright reasons, the community created a Google Drive of translated episodes, clips, and text/social media conversations of the characters. The efficiency of this was insane and I genuinely haven’t seen a show bring forth that large of a community-run project since.

Because of SKAM’s success, it gained 7 remakes all taking place in different countries, spanning all different languages and cultures, but still focused on the same main themes of identity and friendship. It was so cool to see a truly transnational series of shows become so popular online and have people from all over the world be able to enjoy it thanks to community translations. I’ve been waiting for a show like SKAM to come by again ever since, but so far nothing has come close to the level of interactivity and inclusivity.

Grand Army

Grand Army is one of those shows you’ve probably seen in your Netflix recommendations and brushed it off as just another mediocre teen drama. You better whip out your remote and start typing it in, because secretly, it’s actually one of the most profound representations of modern high schoolers in the last decade. It has five main characters with storylines that just barely brush each other as they attend the same high school in Brooklyn. Teen shows always tend to cover the same concepts of identity and struggle, but Grand Army does it in such a real and honest way, driven by the talent of the cast and writers.

Though it makes a lot of similar moves to the typical teen show, the seriousness of the show’s treatment of the real struggles teens face like racism, classism, sexual assault, and mental health, makes it feel much more sincere and impactful. Unfortunately, like with all promising shows, Grand Army was canceled before her time. Fortunately though, most of the storylines do get wrapped up in the final episode.

Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs is probably the most well-known show on this list – and yet I still feel like people are sleeping on it. The show revolves around a group of Indigenous teens who live on a reservation in Oklahoma. The characters go through situations that are sometimes-serious, sometimes-funny, and sometimes-both as they try to find ways to get money in order to travel to California. Behind-the-scenes, the show is headed entirely by Indigenous writers and directors with an almost entirely Indigenous cast as well. Reservation Dogs is an exciting step for Native American representation in media which has long relegated Native characters to “mystical Indian” stereotypes (which Reservation Dogs makes a long-running joke about) or not included at all. It’s also an exciting development in how representation in media is presented – by, for, and starring the same people it represents.

The actual show itself balances being incredibly comedic, with plots like poisoning themselves with their own meat pies, and deeply sensitive when focused on serious subjects, such as the death of their friend Daniel. It has three seasons and ends right when the series’ creator, Sterlin Harjo, planned it to, so the ending feels deeply satisfying and earned. If you haven’t seen it already, I’m begging you to add it to your list.

Sweet/Vicious

It sometimes honestly feels like everything I watch turns to dust, because, this too, is a show canceled after a single season. Is nothing sacred anymore? Have streaming services just decided that concluding a story is irrelevant? Is this the future of television or does the universe hate me personally? All big and important questions that I will be immediately moving on from. Instead, let me tell you about the powerhouse that is the first, and only, season of Sweet/Vicious.

Sweet/Vicious is a buddy comedy about vigilantes who take down accused rapists on a college campus, and end up accidentally killing someone. Though the premise may seem garish, it managed to be both deeply funny and still delicate with its subject material – plus the two female leads had fantastic chemistry together. I could honestly write a whole article just on Jules and Ophelia’s relationship, starting with the meaning of their Shakespearean-ass names. Though the end isn’t as wrapped up as it could be, I still think it’s worth a watch-through, even if it’s just to see what could’ve been. And who wouldn’t want to watch a show where the leads sing “Defying Gravity” with a dead guy shoved in their trunk?

There’s tons of other shows I could mention that are worth a watch, but these are the most well-rounded of my unknown favorites. Though a lot of good shows end before their time, or fade out into memory, hopefully their legacy and all the wonderful work gone into them doesn’t go entirely forgotten. Good luck and godspeed to all the bingers of obscurity out there!