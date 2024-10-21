This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Who doesn’t love shopping local?

It’s been over a year since October 7th, and many of us are still boycotting Starbucks because of their alleged support and funding for Israel’s war presence in Gaza. Since the genocide began, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The BDS Movement (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) works to instill international pressure on Israel to achieve the goal of ending Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands. A Palestinian-led non-violent movement, BDS was initiated about two decades ago to boycott companies which were showing a clear violation of Palestinian rights. BDS resurfaced again about a year ago when companies like Starbucks, McDonald’s, Disney+, Pizza Hut, Burger King, etc. outwardly expressed solidarity with Israel.

While brands like Starbucks and McDonald’s are not the only ones aiding in Israel’s inhumane forces, they are arguably some of the largest contributors among multinational companies. And regardless of where you lie on the Israel-Gaza conflict, it’s always a good idea to shop local and support small businesses. Here is a list of 5 coffee shops in the Fairfax area that you should try, so you can branch out from your typical Starbucks latte and avoid support for unethical corporations!

1. De Clieu Coffee & Sandwiches

A staple for all George Mason students. It’s located in quaint Old Town Fairfax, just a few blocks down from campus off of University Drive. Along with their iconic coffees, they also offer sandwiches like the Veggie One-Eyed Jack and Italian Cold Cut. De Clieu is also a great place to do homework or catch up with friends.

2. Bon Bon’s Cakery & Cafe

This modern Vietnamese coffee shop is open every day except Tuesday from 7am-9pm! With their goal of promoting diversity in culinary needs through their menu, they offer more foreign items like Vietnamese milk coffee and sticky rice. The shop also has a cozy interior with colorful designs and decorations, perfect for a good study session.

3. Paris Baguette

The same extensive menu as Starbucks from their pumpkin spice latte to their vanilla sweet cream cold brew, but more socially friendly. As the name suggests, this shop is also big on baked goods such as pumpkin Danish, red velvet cake, and tiramisu tart. Also a good option if you’re hungry and need a salad, sandwich, or wrap to last you!

4. Lily’s Chocolate & Coffee

This small business was started by two siblings who immigrated from Iraq in 2009. They offer all sorts of coffees in addition to Lockma, a fried pastry paired with a sweet topping native to Iraq. The shop has a pink theme, and all the food items come decorated. According to their website, they also hold afternoon tea parties which is super cute.

5. Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates

A non-profit café run by Every1 Can Work, an organization which provides employment to adults living with intellectual disabilities. They are known for their delicious chocolates- truffle flavors and dipped! Of course, they also offer everyone’s favorite coffees in 12oz to 16oz and you can modify your order with plant-based milk or add-ons.