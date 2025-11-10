A Lazy Styling Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who is not a morning person and who takes way too long to do their makeup, I usually end up with little to no time to style my hair. So, when deciding what part of my get-ready routine I’m going to sacrifice for the day, more often than not, it’s my hair. If I have only 10 minutes, I will braid my hair. On days when I have a little extra time, I’ll either leave my hair down or style it half up, half down. I don’t have time to drench my hair, apply styling cream, mousse, gel, diffuse, and add oil. Here’s my lazy styling routine!

For starters, the right tools and applications are essential, more specifically, the right hair brush. I was a Wet Brush user for years, but once I tried a Framar brush, it has become my go-to. It’s similar to the Wet Brush, but much sturdier. Another great brush is the Unrbrush. The only hairbrush that my coworker uses on her daughter, who has super coily, long, curly hair, is the Unbrush. She says that the detangling time went from an hour and a half to only half an hour.

If you’re a curly-haired girl, more likely than not, you’ve heard of the Deman Brush. As great as it is, the application process is super important to not only reap the benefits of your styling products, but also the styling benefits of the brush. To begin applying, my number one tip is to wet your hair thoroughly—-roots and all. It does suck having a drenched shirt, especially as someone who gets overstimulated by it, but it is so necessary. Your hair will not fully absorb your products without this step.

My Curly Hair Routine: Finding Myself Through My Hair

The next step is sectioning. There are many ways to section the hair, but my go-to is six panels. I typically have a middle part, so I start there. Then, I part a section from the top of my ear and drag my parting comb horizontally. I then part from the top of my ear vertically towards the apex (top) of my head. To find the apex, you want to lay a comb on the top of your head, and the apex is located where the comb stays balanced. Other people who either part on the side or prefer no part will do the same parting style, but divide the top section on the front into thirds, the top section going straight back.

Now that we’ve talked about sectioning, let’s talk about the application. Whether you’re like me or like using multiple products, the application is still the same. I’m a one-and-done kind of girl. I typically only use leave-in conditioner after washing my hair, but if I think my hair needs a little extra hydration, I will use a leave-in product to detangle it. My go-to one-and-done products are Oligo Curl Balm for everyday. When I need something a little more heavy-duty, I gravitate towards Kenra Curl Defining Creme. Each of these contains the benefits of a hair creme and gel in one. Once dry, they have a similar consistency to gel cast and can be scrunched out if they become too crunchy.

4 Curly Hair Tips I Wish I Knew Sooner

To apply, I will start at the middle section of my subsection and use my hand to distribute the product evenly to the ends. Any leftover product will be applied to my roots. Starting at the roots can cause the overapplication of products to the roots, which can make our hair appear oilier more quickly or weigh down the hair for those seeking volume when styling. I’ll use my brush to distribute the product evenly and ensure that each hair strand is coated with it. I will add a little extra on the ends and scrunch. If you’re one of the people who like to use more than one product, I recommend repeating these steps with each product you’re using. For those who use a Denman, I highly suggest doing this step with a separate brush because, due to the nature of the Denman, it tends to scrape off products, causing you to lose the styling benefits of the products. I like to air-dry my hair, but for those who defuse, don’t forget a good heat protectant!

I hope these tips and tricks help you achieve beautiful curls or waves. A lot of trial and error is involved, and it can get very frustrating, but don’t give up! Once you figure it out, it makes styling so much easier and more enjoyable.