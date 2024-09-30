This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Fall is finally here and with it the perfect reading weather! There’s nothing I love more than to curl up with a good book and a hot cup of tea on a chilly autumn day—and picking the right book is essential. Each year I add more books to my ever-growing list of reads for the season, so if you’re unsure of what to pick, here are a handful of my favorites!

The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater

This book, the first in a series, follows a group of friends searching for an ancient king said to be hidden somewhere in the forests of the Shenandoah Valley. The Raven Boys is the perfect mixture of mystery, magic, small town charm, and found family. I grew completely attached to each of these characters, their stories, and their treasure-hunt-like quest to find the king! This book has a little bit of something for everyone, and an atmosphere ideal for those cozy fall reads.

Carmilla by Sheridan Le Fanu

You’ve heard of Dracula, but have you heard of Carmilla, the vampire book that predates Bram Stoker’s classic? This book follows the companionship of main character Laura, and the mysterious Carmilla, whose presence proves to be strange, creepy, and exciting. Carmilla is just over 100 pages, so it’s a quick and fun vampire read—perfect for college students who need a break during midterms.

The Witch Haven by Sasha Peyton Smith

If you are a lover of Young Adult novels, this is the book for you! The Witch Haven takes place in early 20th century New York City, where a school for witches lies hidden in the walls of a sanitarium. The main character, Frances, embarks on an adventure to understand the extent of her magic, which the school considers dangerous. Witches, magic schools, romance, and exciting adventures makes this an amazing YA book for fall.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

I would be remiss not to mention one of the most popular modern books for fall, and one of my favorite books in general. The Secret History is, in my opinion, the perfect fall read—a close knit group of students at a private university in Vermont and the story of what leads them to murder one of their friends. It’s atmospheric, has a fascinating cast of characters, and will keep you hooked waiting to figure out what happens. I recently read it for the third time and loved it just as much as I did the first time!

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks

This recommendation is for the graphic novel fans! Pumpkinheads is a fast-paced graphic novel that takes place entirely at a pumpkin patch. The art is fun and full of fall colors, and the story centers on two friends determined to make the most of their last Halloween together at the pumpkin patch. Pumpkinheads is an easy, quick read, and one I go back to each year to get into the fall spirit.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

No fall book recommendation list would be complete without at least one gothic classic. A turbulent love story that takes place in the moors of England, this novel has complex characters, haunted pasts, strange visions, and a stormy, moody setting to tie it all together. Wuthering Heights is a classic for a reason—it will sweep you into the mysterious drama of the moors and hook you until the end. If you haven’t read it yet, take this as your sign to read it this fall!

I hope one (or more) of these books have piqued your interest! Don’t forget to pair them with a blanket, hot drink, and a pumpkin scented candle. Happy reading!