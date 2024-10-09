The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The nights are getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means that it’s time for recipes to warm you up. These 13 soups are easy and cost-effective meals that can stand alone or be paired with salad or a crust of artisan bread.

Before you start cooking, here are some tools that most recipes will call for:

Chicken tortilla soup

Chicken-Tortilla is one of the best recipes to warm the soul on a cold day. The creamy and chunky texture combined with rich flavor and bold spices is the best way to settle into fall. This Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe from What’s Gaby Cooking is freezer-friendly, meaning that you can continue to enjoy this delicious soup for up to 5 months, and offers plenty of alternatives if you don’t have time to run to the grocery store. Gaby’s recipe takes ten minutes to prep, and 30 minutes to cook.

Harvest Pumpkin soup

Pumpkin spice, pumpkin pie, why not try pumpkin soup? Try these three different pumpkin soup recipes from Food & Wine. This Creamy Pumpkin Bisque is a great vegetarian recipe that takes only 45 minutes to make. Those who have tried it say it’s beginner-friendly and is perfect for a small get-together or holiday party. If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, you can try out this Pumpkin Soup with Thai Red Curry Paste and Lemongrass. This recipe by the Food & Wine Editors has a hint of spice to it while keeping the creaminess of the previous recipe. If you can’t locate fresh lemongrass, they recommend using lemongrass paste or ground lemongrass. If you want something a little sweeter, try this Pumpkin and Apple Soup. Another dish that takes only 45 minutes, this soup requires a little more of a unique ingredient: sugar pumpkins. Sugar pumpkins (nicknamed jack-o’-lantern pumpkins) are denser, sweeter pumpkins that are often used for pies. They’re more moist with a soft interior, and are often used for carving. This recipe serves six and can be garnished with diced apples and candied walnuts.

Chicken Noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup is the best cure for cold weather. This recipe by Lauren Allen yields 8 servings and takes 45 minutes to make. It’s also freezer-friendly for up to 3 months and comes with directions on how to make homemade egg noodles. If you’re looking for something with a little less prep, you can try this Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup recipe. This recipe insists that you can throw your ingredients in a slow cooker and it’ll do the rest of the work for you. It is also freezer friendly, but the recipe recommends storing your noodles and your broth separately. An alternative to noodles is replacing them with dumplings. Drop dumplings are incredibly easy to make: combine one egg for each person you’re serving, along with salt, pepper, and a little bit of flour, mix together with a fork, and drop dollops into your boiling broth. (If you’re looking for a more complex recipe you can check out this one by Christine Bettiga from Food).

Vegetable soup

A great vegan option is the everclassic, vegetable soup. This easy-to-make recipe from downshiftology yields 8 servings and takes less than an hour to make. The creator of the recipe claims that it’s simple to make with the frozen vegetables that you most likely have in your freezer. She also recommends some other easy to make recipes such as this Potato Leek Soup and this White Chicken Chili.

Butternut Squash soup

This Butternut Squash Soup is also another warm, fall recipe. The soup only takes 10-ingredients and can be garnished with toasted pumpkin seeds croutons. This recipe has nothing short of rave reviews, with some suggesting garnishing with toasted cumin or swapping coconut milk with coconut cream and almond milk.

Split Pea soup

This is the shortest recipe on this list, as it only takes 5 minutes of prep and 25 minutes of cook time. This Vegetarian Split Pea Soup contains only 5 key ingredients, with three optional ones for garnish and extra flavor. Although this recipe is vegetarian, you can add some extra protein by incorporating chopped ham.

Beaf and Barley soup