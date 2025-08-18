Real College Advice for Incoming Freshmen: 2025 Graduate Spills the Tea

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This spring, I graduated from Grand Canyon University, and as I was walking around campus on a sunny day outside, I began to reflect on my years as a college student. I had learned so much about my passions and interests in law, government, and policy. I learned to become a better writer, reader, and thinker. College has allowed me to read new novels, publish my art and articles, work for non-profits, and research existing problems in my community. All accomplishments that my high school self could not have dreamed of achieving. Therefore, on that sunny day on campus, I reflected on how much that high school girl has changed and how far she has come, and the lessons that she is ready to share to become the woman that is ready to embark on her post-grad life.

Explore Life in the city outside of your campus.

While your future college campus may be beautiful and have everything you need, do not be scared to explore your city, go to events and new restaurants, and meet new people. In college, I met some amazing people; however, the people who had the most impact on my life were people whom I met outside of campus.

Many like-minded, interesting, and fun people outside of campus make the community so great to live in. Take this opportunity to get to know the artists and musicians in your city by going to local shows or art exhibitions. Learn to network with small business owners, local government officials, and community hub leaders to create a broader social circle. Some of the people with whom I’ve connected the quickest and deepest are people I met outside of campus. These friends have taught me community outside of campus and guided me through womanhood and adulthood. Their mentorship was worth more than any college class.

Don’t be afraid to explore interests outside of your major.

Many people will make you think that whatever you choose as your major is your life path. Some people will ask you to focus all your time and effort on one specific career path while in college, but that is not always the case. College is not like high school. Nobody will hand you a schedule and tell you what time you have to show up. Instead, you have the freedom and liberty to choose the times your classes are, what electives you take, and what professors you’d like to meet. Do not underestimate the skills that a college class, social club, or group event will give you.

For example, I took a Media Law and Ethics class that was completely out of my comfort zone. I will not lie, it was hard to unlearn many of the habits I had learned from taking classes in my major. However, by the end of the semester, I noticed that I had applied many of the skills I learned in my marketing class outside of the class. I noticed how much I had been neglecting my creativity, outside-the-box thinking, and curiosity. I learned how important these traits and skills were to my chosen career path. Do not underestimate the lessons, crafts, and skills that lie outside of your major. Those are the things that make you special and unique. Since taking that class, I decided that I want to take more classes revolving around the marketing and advertising concentration in law school.

Goodbye, toxic need for academic validation!

Imposter syndrome is real, and the race for academic excellence feels real, but college is more than your GPA. The striving for academic excellence can help you develop discipline and good habits, but it can also be toxic. Anxiety hits when you miss a class and when you fail your midterm, and you feel like you’re losing yourself and the identity you’ve made for yourself. In college, you will fail and succeed throughout your time as a student, but when you are too harsh on yourself for not always succeeding, you limit your potential to learn how to struggle and build self-confidence and self-love by never learning to lift yourself back up.

Sometimes you have to realize that the aspects about you that you are most lovable are not the ones that can be measured by percentages. When you learn to forgive yourself for your mistakes, you can grow your self-love in things rooted outside of outside validation, but in your character.

Become comfortable introducing yourself to others.

As an introvert, I am most comfortable being alone in my cozy room, reading a book or watching a new show. However, in college, you are pushed to become more social. In college, you must learn to be comfortable introducing yourself to people, because you will meet a new person every day. The quicker you are at introducing yourself, the easier it will be to network in your future career. You will meet new friends in class or clubs. You will speak with your professor or counselors about school work, and even recruiters and mentors about your career or job search, which is why being comfortable meeting new people is an important skill to have. While in college, I came up with a mental script for me to say when meeting someone new. When networking, I will always try to introduce myself by shaking their hand and saying, “Hello, my name is Maria, and I am a student at GCU. I am pleased to meet you and would like to learn more about you and your work.” Feel free to use this same line in your next networking event!

Lindsay Thompson / Her Campus

As a high school student, I looked for real college advice everywhere on college life. However, the most valuable lessons I have learned weren’t told to me, but the ones I experienced and learned for myself. Many of the tips I came across online surrounded dorm life, the latest trends, and study tips. However, I wanted to share some tips that center self-discovery and confidence. For all incoming freshmen, I hope your college life is full of wonderful surprises, life-long friendships, and full of adventures and life lessons that will help you blossom into the woman your high school self would look up to and admire. You will succeed and you will be bright!