Hiking For Beginners

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hiking often seems like a daunting new hobby to pick up, at least for beginners who only watch Instagram reels depicting those adrenaline junkies ascending the side of a mountain on iron stake bridges. The reality is that hiking can be as easy or as hard as you make it out to be, and once you’ve tackled a few decent trails, it becomes easier to push yourself into more advanced levels of hiking. As a novice myself who only just started hiking a year ago, I can say that a majority of the successful completions of a hike, at least for me, come from both willpower and the encouragement of people around you. You don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to get into it, but it does help if you have friends, family, co-workers, etc. who are and are willing to go with you. Not only do they provide extra safety, but also experience and encouragement. But whether you can go with a buddy or not, here are some safety and strategy tips I would recommend to beginner hikers.

Know the Trail: Unless you’re taking a simple walking path, it’s always a good idea to get information on the particular trail you’ve chosen to hike. Use the internet to find pictures, maps, and videos of people’s experience on the hike so you can know what you need and what you can expect. If you’re in a national park or other high tourist area, it should be easy to locate or ask for information on a specific hike you want to do. If you’re just starting, choose an easy hiking trail without too much elevation gain or crazy cliff edges. Do your research and plan accordingly.

A Daypack: even for small hikes, it is helpful to have a backpack with you that can carry your water and extra supplies. What you include in your daypack can vary depending on what kind of hike you are doing and how long you will be on the trail. Sometimes you may only need water; other times you may want to bring an extra jacket, some snacks, or a map just in case. This is where your research comes in. A simple hike doesn’t need much, but don’t completely weigh yourself down on the longer hikes and make the experience miserable (I met a man hiking Angel’s Landing with a 30lb backpack, and it wasn’t pretty!) For beginners, these are the essentials I would recommend for a daypack, which you can cut down or add to depending on your situation:

Two water bottles (one with electrolytes)

Portable phone charger

Snacks

Map

Med kit

Jacket

Wallet

Clothing: unless you’re hiking on a day with lots of snow, rain, or cold wind (none of which are advisable), you don’t need to be decked out in gear. Usually a pair of workout clothes, such as joggers and a T-shirt, will be good enough. There’s a saying I’ve heard a lot on my camping trips: “Be bold, start cold,” which essentially means don’t leave on a hike wearing a bunch of layers just because it’s cold. Once you start hiking and the sun starts coming up, you’re going to be shedding those layers pretty fast. If anything, wear a light jacket or sweatshirt that you can throw in your daypack later if you take it off. A hat is also a nice thing to have to shield your face and head from the sun. For shoes, make sure you have a good pair of hiking boots or tennis shoes with good grip. Take some time to break in new hiking boots if you haven’t used them yet. Also, to further avoid blistering, try investing in a couple of pairs of socks that are specifically meant for hiking, such as Darn Tough and Smartwool brands.

Equipment: what kind of equipment you bring depends entirely on the hike you are doing and your skill level. Most hikes don’t require much more than the contents described above and yourself. Still, hiking poles are always a handy thing to have, especially on inclines. They reduce the amount of pressure on your knees going downhill and will keep your hands from swinging at your sides and becoming swollen. Compression gloves, back or knee braces, or other such fitness equipment may be a good idea if you suffer from an old injury.

Whether you’re just going on a quick nature hike with friends, or attempting a moderate hike at one of the several national parks, always come prepared and with a plan. You never want to overpack and wear yourself out, or under pack and wish you had an item when you needed. No matter what you’re doing, always remember to do your research, ask for advice, and take the necessities that work for you and your situation. And, most importantly, have fun and remember to look up.