“Cyberbully”: A Review

Insights and Life Lessons

There are a variety of movies that this generation has produced, and while some movies have significant meaning behind them, but many do not catch on. The movie Cyberbully, by director Charles Binamé, on Amazon Prime Video is a good movie to be watched at least once in your lifetime. This movie focuses on the topic of cyberbullying, which is now more crucial than ever in this generation, because kids and teenagers have more access to the worldwide internet. In the movie, the main character is 17-year-old Taylor, who, after receiving a laptop for her birthday, immediately signs up for a social networking site used by the students at her high school. Unfortunately, she ends up becoming the victim of vicious online harassment and bullying that zaps her self-esteem and drives her to the brink of suicide.

This generation is more technology-based than previous generations and has more access to the internet for any given need. With a variety of social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Discord, and more, there is more of a reason to be cautious when using these platforms. Some people have nothing to do and cyberbully from a screen because they want to. This action can cause harm to the ones receiving the messages in general, because words can cut deep with someone and linger in their head, and the words the abuser uses can break someone’s confidence and trust.

This movie amplifies the reality of having a laptop and how much responsibility it has to it. Having access to the internet is huge when it comes to a kid wanting to explore in their free time. Kids and teenagers should be more cautious of how they use the internet.

Now, I recommend watching this movie with your friends because it is a movie that needs to be seen for several reasons. One of them is this: It gives an insight into what happens when you misuse the power of the internet.

Why is this important in your daily life?

This movie can help you with moments in your life by showing you the general ideas and signs of what may be affecting someone close to you. If you see what is happening to Taylor in the movie and see someone you know who is going through the same, know that you have the power and opportunity to find help and tell someone you trust. During these times, it can affect the person who is going through the cyberbullying which can then affect their time at school as well. The movie is set at the high school where the cyberbullying began, which is a public high school, and the main character is already off to a rocky start. In high school, there are different sections, such as the cool kids or the jocks. It all depends on the school, but bullying is there regardless. Right now, there are higher chances of bullying because it is often done through a social media platform. This form is called cyberbullying. Now, it is time to change this generation and help lessen the percentage of cyberbullying by building each other up. It is crucial to be nice to everyone in this time because it can help someone during their day.