A College Girl’s Guide to Romanticizing an Ordinary School Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re one month into the semester, and for many, college has started to feel a bit repetitive. The day in and day out of class, study, eat, sleep, and repeat can start to get mundane. But you don’t need to exhaust your social battery or go out and ruin a night’s sleep every time you’re bored. Instead, try these things to make your day a little more interesting.

Look Good, Feel Good

I’m all for going to class with a messy bun and pajamas, but if you’re looking for a way to make your class a bit more bearable, dressing in your favorite outfit, decked out in jewelry, and with your hair done can make a huge difference in how you feel. If you treat your walk to class like the red carpet, your day will be far more enjoyable.

Make Your Walk to Class Your Moment

Speaking of the red carpet, make walking to your 9 a.m. all about you. Put on your favorite pop songs in your headphones, walk to the beat (no one will know), and enjoy the weather. If your dining dollars aren’t suffering like mine, grab a GCBC coffee on your way, snap some aesthetic pictures for the spam, and take the scenic route. And if you have extra time, there’s nothing wrong with exploring the building your class is in for new study spots.

Find Your Study Spot

Whether your favorite place to do your assignments is the library or you found a niche study spot, romanticize your study session. Arrange your notebook and laptop, use colored pens, get a seat with a view, really just do anything to make whatever assignment or pre-lab more enjoyable. Try new study spots, like an outdoor table or an empty classroom, to see what works best for you. No matter what, don’t leave your study spot until everything you wanted to get done is finished. You probably won’t complete the rest at your dorm like you say you will.

Say Yes to Small Plans

Even if it’s just a Target run, it gets you out of your dorm and off campus. If your roommate is going out, you’re going out. You can find an on-campus event; often, there are activities on Prescott Field organized by a club – bonus points if there’s free food. Explore campus, run into friends, really anything except going straight back to your dorm. It doesn’t have to be the most wild and exciting outing; just a small hangout can be the reset you need for your day.

Keep Your Nighttime Routine

Don’t neglect your bedtime routine. Take your shower, do your skincare, wear your comfiest pajamas, and put on your comfort TV show or read your favorite book. You can do a lot of things to make your day feel complete, like journaling or calling a friend from home. Do whatever you can do to make the end of your day something to look forward to.

Romanticizing college isn’t about making every day perfect. You will have ups and downs throughout the year, but if you notice the little things and make a nice day out of what would have been a mundane day of classes and doomscrolling, your college experience will be a whole lot better.

