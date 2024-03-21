“The Economics of Thinness” Is a Must-Read for College-Aged Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The notion that a woman’s economic prosperity might hinge on her weight seems counterintuitive, if not archaic, in a world where success is often equated with ambition and intelligence. Mireille Guiliano’s article “The Economics of Thinness“ from The Economist challenges this assumption head-on. She offers an interesting argument: Career-driven women can’t afford to overlook the economic implications of their appearance. Guiliano’s compelling narrative offers invaluable perspectives for college students navigating the complexities of academia.

At the heart of Guiliano’s exploration lies the undeniable truth that pursuing thinness isn’t a personal choice but a strategic economic decision, especially for women. Guliano combines her personal experiences with broader societal trends eloquently to illustrate the pressure on women to adhere to ever-changing standards of beauty. Guiliano’s journey from feeling discomfort with her weight to becoming a successful CEO underscores the pressure women face to conform to societal beauty standards. She exposes the universal truth that weight is deeply intertwined with economic opportunities.

The article delves into the intricate relationship between income and weight, which reveals a stark contrast between men and women. While the income of men remains largely unaffected by their weight, women face tangible wage penalties. This glaring disparity highlights the systemic bias and discrimination embedded within our society, perpetuating inequality and hindering women’s economic advancement.

Furthermore, Guiliano’s exploration of the evolving ideal of beauty from the “social x-ray” of the ’80s to today’s “weasel bod” underscores the relentless pursuit of physical perfection that women are expected to uphold. Studies cited in the article illustrate that thinness isn’t just a matter of personal preference but also a strategic investment in a woman’s economic future.

The economic disparities extend beyond individual earnings to societal perceptions and biases. The stigma against overweight individuals has intensified over the years, perpetuating a vicious cycle of discrimination and lowered opportunities for women deemed “too heavy” by societal standards. Guiliano’s article serves as a wake-up call for anyone entering the workforce, but particularly women, to examine the economic implications of body image critically. It challenges the notion that success should be divorced from appearance and underscores the harsh reality that societal expectations can profoundly impact economic outcomes.

For college students, particularly young women, this article offers invaluable insights into the intersection of economics, gender, and body image. It serves as a powerful reminder of the external forces shaping our perceptions of self-worth and success. It prompts reflection on the broader societal structures that perpetuate inequality and underscores the importance of advocating for change.

“The Economics of Thinness” isn’t merely an exploration of personal struggles with weight, but a call to action. By shedding light on the economic rationality behind the pursuit of thinness, Guiliano’s article urges college students to engage critically with issues of gender, wages, and body image, paving the way for a more equitable future. I urge everyone to read this insightful article before graduating college and entering the gender-discriminatory workforce.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!