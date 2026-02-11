Why the Indiana-Miami Championship Matters to the Hispanic Community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Indiana–Miami championship has ushered the Latino community to the forefront of the national stage, signaling a new age in college football. Jan. 19 was marked as an exciting day on my calendar.

While I don’t fully understand football, even after attending several games during my three years at Florida State, seeing Latinos recognized in the media within such a traditionally American sport filled me with a deep sense of pride.

Of course, my friends and I had to push through the 25-degree cold to get to Bowden’s for the occasion. As soon as we stepped into the brick-lined bar, the glow of TVs already showing the game lit up the room.

That’s when I saw friends from my hometown in Miami, friends I’ve made along the way, and others from all over Florida. In that moment, the cold disappeared, and the rush of excitement instantly hit.

The web of the 305 runs deep, proof that people growing up in Miami are connected in some large or small way. Mendoza’s father, Fernando Mendoza Sr., played football at Columbus High School (CHS) alongside current UM head coach Mario Cristobal.

Fernando later followed the same path, suiting up for Columbus alongside his brother Alberto. There were many Lourdes alumni at Bowden’s, the sister school to CHS, who cheered for both Mendoza brothers during their teen years, making this moment feel full circle.

That connection stretches even further. Miami quarterback Carson Beck’s high school team, the Mandarin Mustangs, defeated Columbus in the 2018 Florida 8A state championship. The game featured Mario Cristobal’s nephew, Luis Cristobal Jr., on the field for the Explorers.

Despite those ties, Mendoza’s journey was anything but easy. As a two-star recruit, he was denied a walk-on spot by the Hurricanes. Years later, the championship was played just 20 miles from where he grew up in Miami. His mother, Elsa, also has deep UM roots, having played tennis for the university. The web is unreal.

His grandparents, Fernando and Marta Mendoza, were among the wave of Cuban families forced to flee following the rise of the Castro dictatorship. Arriving in Miami with nothing, they rebuilt their lives through hard work, finding opportunity, and forming a close-knit community in the heart of South Miami. Mario Cristobal, like the Mendozas, forged a future from uncertainty in a new country.

Her Campus at FSU talked with a recent Columbus Alum, Aidan Acevedo from the Class of 2025, about what this moment truly means:

Her Campus (HC): What does Fernando Mendoza represent to you as a Latino player on this stage?

Aidan Acevedo (AA): Fernando Mendoza represents someone I can relate to as a Cuban from Miami. He shows that Latino and Cuban athletes can reach the highest level while staying authentic and real to themselves. He never let the fame and glory get to his head and change his character. He’s a true example of being humble and grateful for the opportunities he’s been given. For many Cuban and Latino kids, he and his family are great role models to look up to.

HC: How does Mendoza’s journey compare to the athletes you grew up watching?

AA: Mendoza’s journey feels more personal because I was able to see part of his rise firsthand at the same school. Going from a two-star recruit to a Heisman winner and national champion highlights his determination, faith, work ethic, and belief in himself. His story shows how perseverance can overcome the doubt of others.

HC: What makes the “ultimate croqueta bowl” such a perfect symbol for this matchup?

AA: The ‘ultimate croqueta bowl’ fits perfectly because croquetas are a Cuban comfort food that reminds me of home. With many Cuban players and coaches featured in the matchup and the game being played in Miami, which is the Mendoza brothers’ hometown, the symbolism feels natural. It brings culture, identity, and location together into a perfect name.

Acevedo, like many other kids from Miami, saw his journey from the beginning. Even though he was rooting for UM, he was happy for Fernando to win because it was a win for the Cuban and Latino community.

This championship is proof to not underestimate the underdog. Indiana had one of the weakest football programs in the country, and Mendoza entered as a two-star recruit. On paper, the odds seemed stacked against them. Yet through hard work, unwavering family support, and loyalty to his team, he proved that anything is possible.

