Latin American Culture in the Benito Bowl

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, or as we all know him, Bad Bunny, performed one of the most beautifully diverse halftime shows at this year’s Super Bowl. Now the most-watched halftime show of all time, the Puerto Rican artist showed the world what it means to be Latino.

For many Latinos watching from all over the world, the performance was the first time they were finally able to see their culture embraced and represented.

Rooted in love and unification, Bad Bunny showcased the niche aspects of Hispanic culture that touched the hearts of all. Even the hardcore abuelas who swore they’d never listen to the “El Conejo Malo” were singing and dancing to “BAILE INoLVIDABLE.”

Puerto Rican Culture

Though recognizable to most Latino viewers, the abundance of Latin American references can be easily missed, especially to viewers who may have never been exposed to its culture. Here’s a breakdown of how Bad Bunny represented a large and vibrant culture on the big screen.

Sugarcane Fields & La Casita

Sugarcane fields lie deep into Puerto Rico’s colonial history, being one of its most influential cash crops. These fields represent the laborious process sugarcane workers had to endure. The hard crop, requiring hours of intense swinging, helped build the Western world’s economy.

Opening the performance in a sugarcane field set the tone of Puerto Rican representation right from the start. Not only is this a homage to all the workers throughout history, but it’s also a love letter to generations of Puerto Ricans who remained strong amid American exploitation.

The most grandly portrayed symbol is the infamous ‘La Casita.’ What started as an iconic set design feature, part of Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour, made its way to the Super Bowl. Much like the tours, the house continued to serve as a place where celebrities could hang out and party alongside the crowd.

La Casita, a one-story house with a pink facade, represents Puerto Rico’s traditional homes. With its wooden shutters, pastel tones, and greenery, the house acts as a second stage while displaying Puerto Rican culture.

The Block Party

For the first time in Super Bowl history, an authentic Caribbean-esque street party was displayed for all viewers to dance along to. In true marquesina-style, the block party performance showed different communities of people coming together to eat, dance, and most importantly, love.

Street Vendors

I’m willing to bet almost every Boricua immediately noticed the infamous Puerto Rican piragua truck featured as Bad Bunny was walking through the street set-up. Piragua is typically sold in street trucks and is a nostalgic, delicious staple in Puerto Rico.

These fruit-flavored shaved ice cones are the perfect treat to combat the Caribbean sun. Piragua represents a hard-working middle class, as it’s a refreshment sold amidst lunch rushes, Puerto Rican plazas, and outside schools.

Bad Bunny also included local American and Puerto Rican fusion food stands in his halftime performance. Villa’s Tacos, an immigrant-owned taqueria in Los Angeles, and Toñitas, a Caribbean Social Club in New York City, made their Super Bowl debut during his performance.

These two restaurants are popular Hispanic hotspots that are cultural representations of home, far away from it. Featuring these cultural communities not only brings deserved attention to these businesses, but also offers true local audiences to be seen.

Latino Culture

One of the most refreshing parts of this halftime show was seeing the variety of different ways Latinos were represented. From curly hair to boxing to dominoes, Latin American culture was truly shown in even the smallest of details.

Down to the pattern, a variety of different hair curl patterns, styles, and lengths were displayed throughout the dancers. Bad Bunny even included a short-lived but valued segment of boxing that featured Mexican American and Puerto Rican champion boxers. Boxing and wrestling are major sports throughout the Caribbean, being deeply rooted in national and Latin-American pride.

Of course, we can’t forget about perhaps the most iconic symbol of Latin America, the domino table. Much like what takes place during family gatherings or during Noche Buena, the performance featured a segment of abuelos playing dominoes.

Though, the game of dominoes is more than just entertainment, it’s a symbol of social gathering and local culture, as it can be played for hours and hours at a time. Without a doubt, Bad Bunny was spot on with representing different generations and groups of Latinos.

The People

What makes Bad Bunny’s halftime show extra special is how he connects with the audience. He truly embodies Hispanic culture through the visuals, music, and messages. This performance embraced the love, family, and community that touch the hearts of all different communities.

Plastic White Chairs

Featured on the cover of the Album of the Year, DeBí TiRAR MáS FOTos, are two plastic chairs on a grassy lawn. Besides being prime seating options, the chairs hold cultural significance as they represent memories, emotion, and community.

From staying up playing dominoes with the abuelos to falling asleep on them, almost all Hispanic households are familiar with how cherished these simple chairs really are. On top of that, these meaningful chairs were shown off in one of the most iconic ways possible by sharing the stage with Puerto Rico’s very own Ricky Martin.

El Apagon

Whether you’re Latino or not, we all have had the experience of staying up till the crack of dawn with our families, waiting for our parents to say their final goodbyes. One fun fact about most Latin-American families is that the party truly never ends, or at least that’s what it feels like. Bad Bunny incorporated this very feeling into his halftime show by singing on a utility pole to “El Apagón.”

The song and performance pay tribute to all the blackouts and socioeconomic struggles Puerto Rico has faced throughout history. Yet, amidst this hardship, there’s community and celebration. Though Puerto Rico as a nation has been through a lot, it’s a proud community that embraces tradition and love.

This message is encompassed by the endless dancing, celebration, and joy that’s felt as he performs on the utility poles and represents various Latin American countries. As Bad Bunny says during his performance, “Seguimos aqui,” or “We’re Still Here.” To truly represent the United States, you can’t forget about the Latinos who are still here and embracing their culture.

Bad Bunny’s performance set a message that will forever leave an impact on mainstream media and Latin American culture. In a time that can be defined by hate and violence, Bad Bunny reminds everyone that love is more powerful than anything hate could bring. Most importantly, he showed how diversity and representation can be beautifully intricate; the world just needs to learn how to love and celebrate all of its people.

