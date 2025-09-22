Which Scandal from ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Are You Based on Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever watched a scene in a show and thought, “Yeah, that’s definitely a finance-bro move”? If watching The Summer I Turned Pretty has taught me anything, it’s that every Cousins Beach drama has a match made in academic heaven. So, naturally, I matched every chaotic moment with a major. What’s a better way to commemorate the series finale than with a little academic flair?

Season One

Firework Scandal: Risk Management/Insurance

In the fourth episode of the debut season, a key Belly and Conrad, better known as Bonrad, moment occurs. Belly and Conrad are about to have their first kiss when a jealous Jeremiah sends a firework their way — talk about feeling explosive. Considering his mismanaged emotions, this wasn’t Jere’s brightest moment. The risks here were real, making this the perfect match for risk management majors.

Skinny dipping scandal: Social Psychology

In the sixth episode, another jealous eruption occurs when Belly and Taylor go skinny dipping with Nicole and the other debutante girls. Nicole, who was somewhat seeing Conrad at the time, spotted a text on Belly’s phone from Conrad saying he wanted to take her to the debutante ball.

Nicole, along with the other debutante girls, took Belly and Taylor’s clothes, leaving them stranded in the lake. Two girls alone at night in a lake is scary enough, but with no clothes? There’s no better match for this disaster swim than social psychology majors.

Cancer email scandal: Philosophy

The season’s finale ended in emotional turmoil as Jeremiah discovered Susannah’s cancer had returned through an email. When he went to share this with his brother, he discovered that Conrad already knew, and the two got into a disaster of a fight. This gut-wrenching moment between two brothers and their struggle with their mother’s health journey can only be captured by philosophy majors.

Season Two

Real estate scandal: Real Estate

In episode five of season two, Belly and the Fisher boys learn that their Aunt Julia is selling their beloved summer house behind their backs. Julia knows how special this house is, and this act of betrayal in the name of getting a property off her hands can be summed up by real estate majors.

House Party Scandal: Civil Engineering

Like a domino effect from the betrayal in episode five, episode six brings a new drama: the wrecking of the summer house. In this episode, the group throws a party in the house as a final goodbye. This party leads to the treasured home getting trashed, leaving it a catastrophe to be dealt with in the morning, one that could only be defined by civil engineering majors.

Car Makeout Scandal: Film

Jumping towards the end of season two, episode seven shows us a pivotal moment in the Jelly (Jeremiah and Belly) vs. Bonrad war when Conrad finds Jeremiah and Belly together. Not only are the two clearly together, but he finds his brother and ex-girlfriend in a heated moment kissing on his own car while she wears his sweatshirt. Ouch. At his school? On his car? In his sweatshirt? These factors make the encounter cinematically evil and can only be represented by the film majors.

Season Three

Cheating Scandal: Finance

In the first episode of the finale season, we find out Jeremiah cheated on Belly over a spring break trip in Cabo. Later in the season, we discover he did this out of jealousy — big surprise. Although his major is never explicitly stated, it’s implied to be something in business, and the running joke is that he majors in “beerology.” There’s no better way to describe Jeremiah’s actions than as a finance major.

The Peach Scene: Chemistry

In episode five, we encounter the iconic peach scene (but not that peach scene, iykyk). Everything about this scene captures the intense connection between Conrad and Belly. The eye contact, yearning, and Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones in the background, everything about this scene encompasses the undeniable connection between the two. The only fit for one of the most chemistry-filled moments in the show is chemistry majors.

Beach Confession Scandal: English

The chemistry in that episode comes back later in the season, in episode seven, when Conrad confesses that he’s still in love with Belly, after all this time, the night before her wedding with Jeremiah. In this scene, Conrad confesses his love for her now, just as he did long ago in the first season. In a desperate release, his confession is everything we Conrad girls have been dying to hear. Between the irony of the setting, the breathtaking words, and a scene ending none of us wanted to see (unless you’re team Jelly), the match for this must be none other than English majors.

Bonrad Returns: International Affairs

Lastly, in the series finale, after Belly had run off to Paris months before, Conrad shows up on her doorstep the day before her 22nd birthday. This grand gesture leads to the two rekindling the love they’ve always shared, demonstrating the power of their connection across years, family ties, and geographical boundaries. An international affairs major suits this finale best, as the two crossed all sorts of boundaries to get to where they are now.

Honorable Mention

Steven and Taylor Scenes: Creative Writing

Throughout all three seasons, we’ve watched Steven and Taylor’s relationship develop, especially throughout their other relationships. In season one, Belly finds Steven and Taylor together at a party, when he had been seeing Shayla. In season two, Taylor flirts with Steven throughout all eight episodes, despite being with her musician boyfriend, Milo.

Lastly, at the beginning of season three, Taylor and Stephen are both in relationships and still cannot stay away from each other. However toxic they may have been, the two are meant for each other, and the messy situations they’ve made for themselves can only be described by creative writing majors. Although English majors are already included on this list, creative writing is perfect for this.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is more than just a show; it’s essentially a course on emotional intelligence (or lack thereof). From English majors writing their own tragedies to nuclear chemistry majors highlighting the power of undeniable connection, there’s a fit for every Cousins Beach drama. Whether you’re team Bonrad or a different incorrect answer, the messy series has an academic match for every dramatic burst.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!